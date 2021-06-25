   
New Brussels restaurant offers dinner in the dark 
Friday, 25 June, 2021
    New Brussels restaurant offers dinner in the dark 

    Friday, 25 June 2021

    Credit: Dans le Noir

    The thought of dining in the dark may conjure up images of something having gone wrong with the wiring in your house, but a new concept restaurant in Brussels is aiming to make it a feature, not a problem.

    The new restaurant – which opened this month – is operated by Dans le Noir, which has held similar dinners for nearly 2 million visitors from around the world since 2004.

    Located in the Warwick hotel in Brussels, the Dining in the Dark Experience will be open to the public Thursday through Saturday from 7:30 PM.

    Guests will be able to enjoy a 100% surprise menu with a starter, main course, dessert with or without wine pairing created by Head Chef Gregory Lauwaert.

    Helping diners will be a team of visually impaired servers trained specifically for the job, who will be on hand to ensure they have “a unique experience, a moment rich in sharing and questioning, particularly on their perception of taste or their relationship to others,” the release adds.

    Diners are encouraged to interact with those around them as part of the experience and to place faith in their servers as they grow accustomed to the unusual situation.

    “Deprived of your vision, you awaken your other senses and rediscover flavours, textures, temperatures,” the description on the site reads, challenging readers to see how well they recognise food without their sight.

    The Brussels restaurant is the latest iteration of the concept, which is present in seven countries and 11 cities, the first having opened in 2004 in Paris.