   
Chaos and plunder follow Belgium’s Euro2020 defeat
Saturday, 03 July, 2021
    Chaos and plunder follow Belgium’s Euro2020 defeat

    Saturday, 03 July 2021

    © Twitter

    Last night’s European Championship defeat of the Red Devils by Italy in Munich led to clashes between fans and police in various parts of Brussels.

    Police had to break up a crowd gathered at the Bourse, and another in the pedestrian zone, using water cannon and tear gas. One man was arrested on Rue Neuve for breaking into a shop.

    A police spokesperson said people in the crowd were throwing smoke bombs and setting off fireworks. Police decided to intervene when a person with an Italian flag was attacked.

    “The group then turned on the police and threw objects at the police and at shop windows,” said the spokesperson.

    Again in the Rue Neuve shopping street, the Nike store was attacked and a window smashed. In the end at around midnight a few stragglers were left on Place Rogier.

    Meanwhile in Ixelles, a large crowd gathered after the match at Place Flagey. However the scene was peaceful and police decided not to intervene.

    The Brussels Times