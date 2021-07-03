   
Brussels region to release new local tourism cycle routes every weekend
Saturday, 03 July, 2021
    Two new cycle routes in Brussels and its surrounding regions were revealed on Saturday by Brussels Mobility and local tourism organisations.

    Over the course of the summer, new routes will be released every weekend. Cyclists can download the routes from the Brussels Mobility website.

    This week’s routes include a 50 km path through the Pajottenland west of Brussels, and another that invites riders to explore the hills and forests in the Flemish and Wallon Brabant.

    Federal Minister for Mobility, Georges Gilkinet, said that more and more residents start to use the bicycle as mode of transportation in combination with the train or simply walking, to get to work or discover a new place.

    “I am happy to today find out, one of the ten new cycle paths in and around Brussels, open to all. Let’s take advantage of this summer and our newfound freedom.”

    Wallon Minister of Tourism, Valérie De Bue, said she was delighted that the bicycle has become citizens “first means of choice to travel through our beautiful regions, while discovering local and sustainable tourism.”

