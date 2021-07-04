Vaccinations: Brussels tops 1,000,000-dose mark...

Brussels Region will have administered over one million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 by Sunday afternoon, the commission overseeing vaccinations noted.

Vaccinations in the region will top the one-million mark by 2:00 PM, the Commission communautaire commune (Cocom) said, adding that this will occur at the Forest vaccination centre, run by the Belgian Red Cross.

This milestone reflects the great progress made by the region’s vaccination campaign, which kicked off in February this year with the opening of 10 centres, gradually supplemented by a local vaccination system that includes mobile teams and neighbourhood centres, Cocom commented.

For example, the Forest centre, located at Chaussée d’Alsemberg 203, has administered close to 60,000 doses since it was opened on 15 March.

Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron welcomed the fact that the vaccination campaign had reached a new stage.

“Our objective remains the same: achieving the widest possible vaccination,” he said, “Each day we are getting closer to the end of this excessively long crisis.”

The Brussels Times