   
Eurostar increases service as demand rises
Thursday, 19 August, 2021
    Credit: Canva

    Eurostar has announced on Thursday an increase in its service that links the UK with continental Europe by high-speed rail. The announcement was made in response to the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions that have lead to increased demand for travel.

    In the wake of restrictions being relaxed by the British government in August, the rail operator saw a return in demand for travel with a 105% increase in reservations for weekend trips in August and September compared to the same period in 2020. Travel for leisure or to visit friends and family accounted for 83% of these reservations.

    “In August, Eurostar saw reservations double and added 39 trains in this month alone to accommodate passengers travelling between the UK and the Continent,” a press release reads. The period between 27 and 30 August is particularly popular.

    The revised train schedules will come into force at the end of the holiday season. From 6 September to 1 November, eight daily services will be running: “Three in both directions between Brussels and London, of which one in each direction will continue to Rotterdam and Amsterdam, and five trains in both directions between Paris and London,” Eurostar specified.

    Passengers will now have more flexibility with the first train from Brussels arriving in London at 9:57 AM and the last train leaving London for Brussels at 6:04 PM. Tickets will be available from €44.

    Those aboard Eurostar trains must still wear a mask, as well as when in stations – this measure will remain in place during the pandemic.

    The company encourages passengers to opt for rail transport rather than flying and highlights that in so doing, up to 93% in C02 emissions can be saved in comparison to an equivalent flight.

    The Brussels Times