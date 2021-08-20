   
Brussels is second cheapest European capital for car rental
Friday, 20 August, 2021
    Brussels is second cheapest European capital for car rental

    Friday, 20 August 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    When it comes to renting a car, Brussels is the second cheapest European capital in which to do so, according to a recent market comparison.

    On average, renting a vehicle costs around €30.13 per day, slightly more than in Russia’s capital Moscow, where the cost is around €29.37 per day, according to an analysis of every European capital city’s car hire deals on TravelSupermarket by the British website Uswitch.com.

    The difference between renting a car in Brussels and Slovenia’s Ljubljana, the most expensive capital city to rent a car in, with an average cost of €93.52 per day, was around €64.

    Other capital cities included in the top 5 were Prague (€32.86/day), Warsaw (€33.57/day) and Paris (€34.69/Day), which made fifth place when it comes to the cheapest car rental deals.

    The cheapest capital cities to rent a car. Credit: Uswitch

    In seven out of the top ten cheapest capital cities, it is possible to rent a car for under €40 a day on average.

    Meanwhile, the market analysis found that renting a car was also more expensive in Austria’s Vienna, in the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen, and in Bern.

    Notably, the more expensive cities, including Helsinki and Oslo, are located in countries that tend to be more favourable towards electric cars.

    The analysis collected hire rates for each month of the year to account for seasonal variance, as prices are usually higher during holiday periods.