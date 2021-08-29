   
Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions from Monday
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 29 August, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions...
Rogier Metro reopens after aggressive incident saw station...
Brussels’ best architecture award: The nominees...
Belgium’s cranes take flight for the first time...
Excavation of destroyed synagogue in Lithuania exposes new...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 29 August 2021
    Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions from Monday
    Rogier Metro reopens after aggressive incident saw station closed
    Brussels’ best architecture award: The nominees
    Belgium’s cranes take flight for the first time (video)
    Excavation of destroyed synagogue in Lithuania exposes new findings
    On site vaccination for construction workers coming to Brussels
    Belgian trains will almost return to normal by October 
    Concern behind multi-millionaire Marc Coucke fined €266 million
    Antwerp hospital denies influencing decision on fatal pedestrian crossing
    New anti-health pass protests in France
    Brussels cyclists forced to u-turn mid race after wrong turn
    A second difficult summer for Brussels’ hotels 
    Table Tennis: Belgian Laurens Devos wins gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games
    Booster vaccination or not in the EU? Not yet in Sweden
    Manchester City unveils statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva
    Nearly half of Belgium’s recent outbreaks were in the workplace
    Bike race in central Brussels sees Sunday road closures
    Delta variant can double risk of hospitalisation, study shows
    Weather Report: A cool and cloudy weekend
    Property: Apartments at the coast more in demand than ever
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions from Monday

    Sunday, 29 August 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Hospitals in Brussels-Capital Region are once again able to transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions for treatment, Dr Philippe Peetrons, head doctor at the Iris-Sud Hospitals said on Saturday.

    Permission to do the transfers has been granted by the Public Health Department following a request by the region’s hospitals.“We made the request because many intensive care units in Brussels are overloaded,” Dr Peetrons said.

    “At the Brugmann Hospital, the Iris-Sud Hospitals and Saint-Luc, about half the intensive-care patients are Covid patients,” he explained. “Half of the intake capacity in Intensive Care has also been attained at Erasme and Saint-Pierre University Hospital since these hospitals are currently short-staffed for a variety of reasons. “In Chirec, Intensive Care is practically filled with Covid patients.”

    “The Public Health Department confirmed to us on Saturday that transfers will again be possible from Monday,” Dr Peetrons said. “The situation is better in the other provinces. According to the latest data available, there are about 80 hospitals there with practically no patients in intensive care units.”

    Brussels hospitals that have asked to be allowed to transfer patients also include UZ Brussel, according to spokesperson, Karolien De Prez.

    “However, we continue to admit patients,” she said. “Transfers are done to spread the workload over many hospitals. At UZ Brussel, there are currently 15 confirmed Covid patients in intensive care, including three on ventilators while one is being assisted by a heart-lung machine.”

    The Brussels Times