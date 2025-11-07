Residents told to shut windows as huge fire engulfs Brussels warehouse

Firefighters tackle the blaze. Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

Firefighters in Brussels are currently battling a warehouse fire on Rue Nestor Martin, near the boundary between Ganshoren and Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, according to fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

Thick smoke can be seen rising from the site. Photographs from the scene show damaged goods inside the warehouse, as well as burnt-out cars outside the building.

Derieuw said that a "large heat source" is present in the warehouse and that firefighters are awaiting a large fan to clear the dense smoke before entering the building.

No casualties have been reported so far. Residents in the area have been advised to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.