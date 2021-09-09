Deadline nears for exemption from Brussels’ car-free Sunday ...

The deadline for those looking for an exemption from Brussels’ Car-free Sunday event is approaching, with applications due by 12:15 PM on Friday at the latest.

During Car-Free Sunday, the whole Brussels Region will be closed to traffic from 9:30 AM till 7:00 PM. An exemption pass can be issued to any individual or company that must continue to drive, providing they meet the required criteria.

Criteria available for exemption include:

Staff who can be urgently called into work,

Profession requiring multiple trips,

Urgent deliveries,

Salesmen, bric-a-brac traders, market stall merchants,

Schedules incompatible with those of public transport,

Return or departure from holiday (with the required use of a car),

Trips from the airport – hotel (that require a car),

The organising of events within the framework of the Heritage Days,

Exceptional events (such as a wedding or funeral),

Travel for medical reasons.

For each category, supporting documents must be provided to justify the request. Applications can be made online for private persons and the self-employed living or working within the City of Brussels (postal codes: 1000, 1020, 1120, 1130, and some 1040 and 1050), or those who live outside the Brussels-Capital Region and have to go to the City of Brussels.

For those who travel for professional reasons and are not self-employed, a group application must be made by the employer.

As with previous years, the number of exemptions available remains limited. More information can be found here.

Public transport will continue to run on a regular Sunday service, with all of STIB’s buses, trams and metros running for free from the beginning to the end of the service on that day.