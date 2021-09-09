   
Deadline nears for exemption from Brussels’ car-free Sunday 
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 September, 2021
Latest News:
Deadline nears for exemption from Brussels’ car-free Sunday ...
Owner of rescued cafe will take over Restobières...
Largest private hospital ship in the world will...
Face mask obligation will not be lifted soon,...
Brussels Minister Elke Van den Brandt receives international...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 September 2021
    Deadline nears for exemption from Brussels’ car-free Sunday 
    Owner of rescued cafe will take over Restobières
    Largest private hospital ship in the world will dock in Antwerp this weekend
    Face mask obligation will not be lifted soon, Vandenbroucke warns
    Brussels Minister Elke Van den Brandt receives international award for promoting cycling
    Belgium in Brief: Share The Good News
    ‘Major consequences for the vaccinated’: freeing beds for Covid patients angers hospital
    New rules make social housing harder to get, say tenant groups
    Bait bikes won’t work if theft isn’t prosecuted, says cyclist group
    Plastics producers call for mandatory recycled content target
    Groundwater levels almost back to normal after summer floods
    VAT to be reduced on wigs for medical reasons
    All higher education students in Brussels can return to campus full-time
    Hotline 1722 activated amid storm warnings and code yellow alert
    Study: Microplastics ‘negligible to low risk’ to environment
    A look inside the Brussels store where you pay with ‘thank yous’
    Number of coronavirus deaths continues to rise
    Brussels-Dubai route very profitable despite pandemic, says Emirates airlines
    Man hit in the rear during shooting in Saint-Josse
    Belgian hospitals must reserve 25% of all ICU beds for Covid patients again
    View more
    Share article:

    Deadline nears for exemption from Brussels’ car-free Sunday 

    Thursday, 09 September 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    © Belga
    Credit: Belga
    © Belga

    The deadline for those looking for an exemption from Brussels’ Car-free Sunday event is approaching, with applications due by 12:15 PM on Friday at the latest. 

    During Car-Free Sunday, the whole Brussels Region will be closed to traffic from 9:30 AM till 7:00 PM. An exemption pass can be issued to any individual or company that must continue to drive, providing they meet the required criteria. 

    Criteria available for exemption include: 

    • Staff who can be urgently called into work,
    • Profession requiring multiple trips,
    • Urgent deliveries,
    • Salesmen, bric-a-brac traders, market stall merchants,
    • Schedules incompatible with those of public transport,
    • Return or departure from holiday (with the required use of a car),
    • Trips from the airport – hotel (that require a car),
    • The organising of events within the framework of the Heritage Days,
    • Exceptional events (such as a wedding or funeral),
    • Travel for medical reasons.

    For each category, supporting documents must be provided to justify the request.  Applications can be made online for private persons and the self-employed living or working within the City of Brussels (postal codes: 1000, 1020, 1120, 1130, and some 1040 and 1050), or those who live outside the Brussels-Capital Region and have to go to the City of Brussels. 

    For those who travel for professional reasons and are not self-employed, a group application must be made by the employer. 

    As with previous years, the number of exemptions available remains limited.  More information can be found here.

    Public transport will continue to run on a regular Sunday service, with all of STIB’s buses, trams and metros running for free from the beginning to the end of the service on that day.