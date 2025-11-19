Brussels' soil is almost completely degraded, report warns

Brussels' industrial past and present has contributed to soil degradation. © Belga/ Jacques Collet

A new report released on the margins of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém reveals that nearly all of the soil in Brussels is severely degraded.

The findings were published on Wednesday by the Aroura Think Tank, the World Commission on Environmental Law of the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature), and the Save Soil movement.

It states that 98% of the soil in Brussels would be classified as degraded if assessed using strict European standards.

Brussels' soil is chronically sick...

Last year, Brussels Environment conducted an analysis of 800 sites across Brussels-Capital Region. Results showed that 40% of the soil was degraded, suffering from severe chemical pollution, compaction, and loss of essential organic matter.

However, stricter European benchmarks paint a more alarming picture, as urbanisation and soil artificialisation in the region have left nearly all the soil in critical condition.

Across Belgium and Europe, the report estimates soil degradation rates at 60% to 70%, compared to 20% to 40% globally.

Most climate plans neglect the soil...

“The degradation of the soil means it is chronically sick and in need of intensive care,” Soil's Praveena Sridhar explained.

Healthy soil is crucial not just for biodiversity and food security but as an effective carbon sink. According to the report, global soil degradation costs the world approximately $11 billion annually, equivalent to around €9.54 billion.

The report warns that 70% of national climate plans under the Paris Agreement neglect to address soil management, despite soil’s significant ability to sequester carbon. It notes that soil management has even become a net emitter of carbon.

Needed: soil-friendly farming, management and education

To combat this, the report advocates for regenerative farming practices, soil-focused agricultural management, and education to reverse decades of damage.

It also calls for legally binding international measures to protect and restore soil. “We must change the current legal status of soil to secure it for future generations,” said Irene Heuser, Chair of the IUCN’s group on Soil Law and Sustainable Agriculture.

The Belgian Service for Climate Change recently highlighted concerns in its transition barometer, citing artificialisation and urban sprawl as major challenges for soil use.

The report also noted that forests' capacity to absorb carbon has been reduced, a situation made worse by climate change.