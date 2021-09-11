   
Two new bridges connect Molenbeek to the city centre
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 11 September, 2021
Latest News:
Prime Minister De Croo against mandatory vaccination...
11 EU member states have not yet reached...
Brussels taxi sector wants to hire 600 Uber...
British Army major sentenced for theft of tanks...
Two new bridges connect Molenbeek to the city...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 11 September 2021
    Prime Minister De Croo against mandatory vaccination
    11 EU member states have not yet reached the 70 % vaccination goal
    Brussels taxi sector wants to hire 600 Uber drivers
    British Army major sentenced for theft of tanks from Brussels Army Museum
    Two new bridges connect Molenbeek to the city centre
    Stricter Basel III standards worry Belgian banks
    New motions set to protect the Amazon adopted
    PFOS pollution scandal: Report shows people have been ingesting pollutant mainly through food
    11 September: The world marks the attacks that changed everything
    Belgium’s economy ‘should return to its pre-crisis level’ before the end of the year
    Proposed Flemish ‘adoption pause’ is off the table
    Belgium’s oldest Belgian man passes away aged 107
    “9/11 did not shake our belief in democracy,” says Boris Johnson
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions continue to rise
    Brussels tightens quarantine rules for travellers returning from EU red zones
    Belgian woman on board second passenger flight from Kabul
    Belgian entry for Eurovision Song Contest to be revealed on 15 September
    5,000 people wanted to pick up litter in Belgium
    Belgium won’t send minister to UN anti-racism conference
    Expansion of Covid Safe Ticket ‘risks creating societal divide’
    View more
    Share article:

    Two new bridges connect Molenbeek to the city centre

    Saturday, 11 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Two new bicycle and pedestrian bridges over the Brussels-Charleroi canal, linking Molenbeek and the city centre, have been installed.

    The two bridges, both named after women, are located about one kilometer apart; at the level of the Count Of Flandres metro station and next to the Mima museum.

    5,000 people from the general public voted in to choose the names, New Mobility reports. As a result, the bridge at the Count of Flanders metro station is named after women’s rights advocate Loredana Marchi, the current director of the Foyer de Molenbeek, a local NGO that has been working to integrate women in Molenbeek for 30 years.

    The painted eel on the side of the bridge, aims to raise awareness of the need to protect the waterway and more generally the environment.

    The bridge at the Mima museum is named after Moroccan sociologist Fatima Mernissi who devoted her life to feminist reflection and was one of the founders of Islamic feminism.

    Speaking at the inauguration last weekend, Karine Lalieux, Minister in charge of Beliriris which financed the bridges, said: “These bridges are bridges between neighbourhoods and people.” Adding that “the canal is often seen as a rupture. Here, there is a link.”

    The Brussels Times