What to do in Brussels this weekend: 21 - 23 November

Credit: The Brussels Times

The nights are getting chilly in Brussels, but don't let that put you off! In the run-up to Christmas, there is plenty to discover in the city with hundreds of activities and events on offer. Find all our favourites below!

Theatre, music and culture

Bruxelles sur Scènes, various locations, until 30 November

Brussels' cafés-théâtres are once again taking centre stage this month during the ninth edition of the 'Bruxelles sur Scènes' festival. Discover a rich programme with a wealth of shows: over 100 performances are on the agenda, all organised in 13 of Brussels' most unusual and unique venues.

From stand-up to jazz, theatre and song, all facets of the performing arts will be in the spotlight. The festival's ambition is to introduce a wide audience to local culture in a convivial atmosphere with a drink or a meal.

Find more information here.

Free concert, Musical Instruments Museum, Sunday 23 November

A special concert is taking place at the iconic Musical Instruments Museum on Sunday. Portuguese students and alumni will perform a selection of works that reflect the depth and diversity of Portuguese music. The programme ranges from the 18th to the 20th century and includes music by the famous guitarist and composer Carlos Paredes (1925-2004), known for bringing the Portuguese guitar to international attention.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Portuguese Embassy in Belgium and offers a unique opportunity to experience both classical and traditional sounds from Portugal's musical heritage. Admission is free and no reservation is required

Find more information here.

Belgian National Orchestra concert, Bozar, Sunday 23 November

Music lovers are in for a treat this Sunday! Conducted by Roderick Cox and accompanied by Joyce Yang on piano, the Belgian National Orchestra will take audience members on a journey of blending rhythms, harmonies, and contrasts to create a striking sonic texture.

On the agenda is Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony, which grabs the listener from the very first notes before launching into the longest first movement of Tchaikovsky’s symphonic output, and Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, which transforms the famous Paganini theme into 24 dazzling variations of remarkable contrast and ingenuity.

Find more information here.

'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', Auderghem Cultural Centre, until 23 November

Step into a world of pure imagination this weekend with Brussels Light Opera Company's latest production of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'. Roald Dahl's classic tale follows Charlie Bucket and his eccentric companions who venture into master chocolatier Willy Wonka's mysterious factory after winning a golden ticket.

This heartwarming story of kindness, family and staying true to yourself is brought to life through catchy music, impressive choreography, rivers of chocolate and the unforgettable Oompa Loompas. The perfect weekend activity for all the family!

Find more information here.

Out and about

Beer Banquet, Tour & Taxis, Friday 21 November

A veritable Belgian feast is taking place at the iconic Tour & Taxis venue this weekend. Beer Banquet promises a delicious mix of speciality beers, mussels, and music in a lively atmosphere, with plenty of good vibes and dancing.

With doors opening at 19:30, free entry, DJ sets until midnight, and special beer promotions for hours on end, it's set to be an exceptional night out!

Find more information here.

Christmas ceramics market, Studio Kiwi, 22 and 23 November

It may only be mid-November, but it's already time to start feeling festive at Studio Kiwi! Dozens of local artists are coming together this weekend to showcase their colourful creations.

Whether you want to get your Christmas shopping in early or treat yourself to some pottery to brighten up your home, this market will have something for all.

Find more information here.