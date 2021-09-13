   
Brussels library to sell its CD collection on Car Free Sunday
Monday, 13 September, 2021
    Brussels library to sell its CD collection on Car Free Sunday

    Monday, 13 September 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    credit: Canva

    A library in the centre of Brussels is giving collectors an opportunity to add to their shelves as they sell off old books, CDs, and DVDs to make space for new works.

    Muntpunt, the largest Dutch-language library in Brussels, will offer old stock for € 1 or € 5 each this car-free Sunday on 19 September. Sale items are surplus to library requirements but the management stresses that new items – including recent titles that they have multiple copies of – will also be available for purchase.

    In a push to clear its stock of CDs, Muntpunt will be selling over 25,000 CDs, old and new. It has not been possible to rent CDs from the library since the summer, with Bruzz reporting that the library has new plans for the previously occupied space.

    Part of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to the charities Kom op tegen Kanker and Brussel Helpt.