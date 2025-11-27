What to do in Brussels this weekend: 28 - 30 November

Christmas has arrived in Brussels! The annual Winters Wonders kicks off this Friday, with mulled wine, tartiflette, hot chocolate and artisanal gifts on every corner. And for those needing a break from the Belgian capital, there are plenty of other nearby Christmas markets to enjoy.
But for the grinches among you, there are still plenty of non-Christmassy activities on the agenda this weekend. Here are some of our favourites!
Art, music and culture
Coudenberg Sound Box Fest 2025, Coudenberg Palace, until Sunday 14 December
Descend into the cellars of a former Brussels Palace for the fifth edition of the magical Coudenberg Sound Box Fest. This year's edition of the eclectic festival, set in a unique archaeological site in the heart of the capital, will see artists from Brussels and beyond enchant audiences with four consecutive Sundays of double concerts.
From Franco-Flemish 16th-century polyphony to Mozart on period instruments, minimalistic and poetic night performances, 18th-century and contemporary female composers, unconventional duos and fresh artistic encounters, the programme offers something for everyone with its wide variety of music genres.
Find more information here.
Ideas Festival, Full Circle, from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 November
This weekend, the Full Circle cultural centre in Ixelles is bringing together great minds and original thinkers to explore fresh thinking and food for thought amid the overwhelming noise, constant buzz of notifications, geopolitical chaos and stress of everyday life. Invited speakers will cover a range of subjects, including global food philosophy, European rearmament, social media design, radical human evolution, peace and solidarity, climate resistance and much more.
Speakers include renowned economic historian Robert Skidelsky, award-winning Arab-Israeli journalist Rachel Shabi, professor of literature and the environment David Farrier, philosopher Julian Baggini, climate and sustainability scientist Kimberly Nicholas, and Belgian journalist and author Tine Hens. And if that weren't enough to entice you, we're partnering up with Full Circle to give you the chance to bag yourself a free ticket. Details here.
Find more information here.
Cinco Días. Flamenco antes y después del flamenco, Bozar, until Sunday 30 November
Bozar is currently pulling out all the stops for Europalia España, a four-month Spanish cultural event across Belgium. The festival's main exhibition is 'Luz y Sombra: Goya and Spanish Realism', held at Bozar. It explores themes of humour, social critique, and identity and puts Spanish master Francisco de Goya in the spotlight alongside over 70 other artists, including Picasso and Sorolla. But this week, the best of Spanish music is also coming to Bozar.
With a rich programme conceived by Pedro G. Romero, artist, researcher, artistic director and a leading figure in contemporary flamenco, the festival explores the genre's past, present and future, with music, performances and projections bridging tradition and the avant-garde.
Find more information here.
Brussels International Guitar Festival & Competitions, various locations, from Friday 28 November to Tuesday 2 December
The eagerly-awaited event for lovers of guitar is returning to Brussels this weekend for its 14th edition. It is the only one of its kind in the capital and has established itself as one of the major festivals in Europe, renowned globally for showcasing the string instrument's many facets.
From classical, Latino, Baroque and contemporary music to solo guitar, duo, trio, ensemble, guitar with orchestra, trumpet and singing, the event always guarantees a rich and varied programme. The splendid Hay Doun Cultural Centre and Brussels' Royal Conservatoire will host concerts, masterclasses, a lecture, an exhibition and the public final rounds of the international competition and the composition competition.
Find more information here.
Cinemamed, various locations, until Friday 5 December
Cinemamed is back in Brussels from Thursday, once again putting Mediterranean stories and issues in the spotlight. Each year, the festival screens around 60 new dramas and documentaries from countries around the Mediterranean Sea. Insightful meetings and debates are also organised after each screening.
This year, screenings with English subtitles include 'Coexistence, my ass!', 'Everyday in Gaza' (with a panel discussion), 'Spice and lies' (with the director), and 'Where the wind comes from' (with actor Slim Baccar). We also highly recommend 'L'Histoire de Souleymane', which recounts 48 hours in the life of a Guinean courier who has just arrived in France and is in the process of applying for asylum.
Find more information here.
Further afield
'The Congo Panorama 1913: Colonial illusion exposed', Africa Museum, 27 September 2026
This new exhibition offers a critical examination of colonial propaganda and the realities it concealed. Together with artists, experts, and researchers, the exhibition juxtaposes colonial imagery with historical and contemporary voices, stories, and insights that long remained silent.
At its heart is a monumental painting from 1913 – the Congo Panorama – which presented an idealised picture of Belgian colonial "civilisation". The idyllic portrayal of the colony on canvas hid the violence, exploitation and resistance taking place behind the scenes. Through using a scale reproduction of the painting, the exhibition cleverly deconstructs this instrument of propaganda.
Find more information here.
'Banksy4Humanity', Gallery 28 of Antwerp Business Suites, from Friday 28 November to Sunday 7 December
Renowned anonymous graffiti artist Banksy is coming to Belgium! Everyone knows the girl with the balloon or the flower thrower – but few are aware that Banksy also created miniature versions of these works. In a new exhibition, organised by author, art connoisseur and Banksy expert Marc Pairon, authentic miniatures of the separation wall on the West Bank in Palestine and sold for humanitarian causes in Palestine and Ukraine.
"It is highly unusual for authentic editions by the world-famous British street artist Banksy to be offered to the general public," Pairon stated. "The exhibition [...] offers visitors the unique opportunity to purchase original works by the British street artist at affordable prices. The hand-painted 'Wall Sections' depict the hope for peace and freedom. The proceeds from these sculptures go directly to Palestinian families in need."
"The 'Banksy 4 Humanity' project is not a political statement, but a call for humanity," Pairon added. "Those who contribute know that their support is not a drop in the ocean, but actually provides help and saves lives. At the same time, they receive a meaningful work of art in return."
Last chance!
Bruxelles sur Scènes, various locations, until Sunday 30 November
This weekend is your last chance to catch the ninth edition of the 'Bruxelles sur Scènes' festival. Discover a rich programme with a wealth of shows: over 100 performances are on the agenda, all organised in 13 of Brussels' most unusual and unique venues.
From stand-up to jazz, theatre and song, all facets of the performing arts will be in the spotlight. The festival's ambition is to introduce a wide audience to local culture in a convivial atmosphere with a drink or a meal.
Find more information here.