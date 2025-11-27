What to do in Brussels this weekend: 28 - 30 November

Christmas has arrived in Brussels! The annual Winters Wonders kicks off this Friday, with mulled wine, tartiflette, hot chocolate and artisanal gifts on every corner. And for those needing a break from the Belgian capital, there are plenty of other nearby Christmas markets to enjoy.

But for the grinches among you, there are still plenty of non-Christmassy activities on the agenda this weekend. Here are some of our favourites!

Art, music and culture

Coudenberg Sound Box Fest 2025, Coudenberg Palace, until Sunday 14 December

Descend into the cellars of a former Brussels Palace for the fifth edition of the magical Coudenberg Sound Box Fest. This year's edition of the eclectic festival, set in a unique archaeological site in the heart of the capital, will see artists from Brussels and beyond enchant audiences with four consecutive Sundays of double concerts.

From Franco-Flemish 16th-century polyphony to Mozart on period instruments, minimalistic and poetic night performances, 18th-century and contemporary female composers, unconventional duos and fresh artistic encounters, the programme offers something for everyone with its wide variety of music genres.

Find more information here.

Ideas Festival, Full Circle, from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 November

This weekend, the Full Circle cultural centre in Ixelles is bringing together great minds and original thinkers to explore fresh thinking and food for thought amid the overwhelming noise, constant buzz of notifications, geopolitical chaos and stress of everyday life. Invited speakers will cover a range of subjects, including global food philosophy, European rearmament, social media design, radical human evolution, peace and solidarity, climate resistance and much more.

Speakers include renowned economic historian Robert Skidelsky, award-winning Arab-Israeli journalist Rachel Shabi, professor of literature and the environment David Farrier, philosopher Julian Baggini, climate and sustainability scientist Kimberly Nicholas, and Belgian journalist and author Tine Hens. And if that weren't enough to entice you, we're partnering up with Full Circle to give you the chance to bag yourself a free ticket. Details here.

Find more information here.

Cinco Días. Flamenco antes y después del flamenco, Bozar, until Sunday 30 November

Bozar is currently pulling out all the stops for Europalia España, a four-month Spanish cultural event across Belgium. The festival's main exhibition is 'Luz y Sombra: Goya and Spanish Realism', held at Bozar. It explores themes of humour, social critique, and identity and puts Spanish master Francisco de Goya in the spotlight alongside over 70 other artists, including Picasso and Sorolla. But this week, the best of Spanish music is also coming to Bozar.

With a rich programme conceived by Pedro G. Romero, artist, researcher, artistic director and a leading figure in contemporary flamenco, the festival explores the genre's past, present and future, with music, performances and projections bridging tradition and the avant-garde.

Find more information here.

Brussels International Guitar Festival & Competitions, various locations, from Friday 28 November to Tuesday 2 December

The eagerly-awaited event for lovers of guitar is returning to Brussels this weekend for its 14th edition. It is the only one of its kind in the capital and has established itself as one of the major festivals in Europe, renowned globally for showcasing the string instrument's many facets.

From classical, Latino, Baroque and contemporary music to solo guitar, duo, trio, ensemble, guitar with orchestra, trumpet and singing, the event always guarantees a rich and varied programme. The splendid Hay Doun Cultural Centre and Brussels' Royal Conservatoire will host concerts, masterclasses, a lecture, an exhibition and the public final rounds of the international competition and the composition competition.

Find more information here.

Cinemamed, various locations, until Friday 5 December

Cinemamed is back in Brussels from Thursday, once again putting Mediterranean stories and issues in the spotlight. Each year, the festival screens around 60 new dramas and documentaries from countries around the Mediterranean Sea. Insightful meetings and debates are also organised after each screening.

This year, screenings with English subtitles include 'Coexistence, my ass!', 'Everyday in Gaza' (with a panel discussion), 'Spice and lies' (with the director), and 'Where the wind comes from' (with actor Slim Baccar). We also highly recommend 'L'Histoire de Souleymane', which recounts 48 hours in the life of a Guinean courier who has just arrived in France and is in the process of applying for asylum.

Find more information here.

Further afield

'The Congo Panorama 1913: Colonial illusion exposed', Africa Museum, 27 September 2026