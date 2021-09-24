Cheat Sheet: How does today’s strike impact me?...

It’s Friday morning, and you’ve just realised there’s a strike: how do you get to work?

STIB

The major public transport operator in Brussels has said it expects “very few if any” buses, metro and trams to run on Friday.

Passengers are advised to take “all necessary precautions and to organise themselves accordingly as much as possible.”

More information on the day can be found:

By calling them 070 23 20 00,

By checking the STIB website,

Using the STIB app,

Checking Twitter,

Checking Facebook.

To inform passengers as well as possible about the state of the situation, STIB’s contact centre (070/23 20 00) will open at 06:00 Friday morning. The website www.stib.brussels and the STIB-MIVB app will be regularly updated, as will the Facebook page (facebook.com/lastib) and the Twitter account (@stibmivb).

De Lijn

An alternative service will be in place based on the available staff. Here are the timetables:

TEC

The bus company has said that disruptions are to be expected on the TEC network and a list of affected routes is available online,

This list will be updated throughout the day of the strike.

More information can be found:

By calling 081 32 27 11, (more local numbers can be found here)

By checking the website

Checking Facebook

SNCB

Train operator SNCB does not expect any impact on rail traffic. The SNCB networks should not be affected by the demonstration, as the organisation has not received any notice from its employees that they will be striking, a spokesperson told The Brussels Times earlier this week.

