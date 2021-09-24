   
Cheat Sheet: How does today’s strike impact me?
Friday, 24 September, 2021
Cheat Sheet: How does today's strike impact me?
Suspect arrested for murder of resident (85) in...
Chronically ill made fewer doctor visits during pandemic...
European Quarter will be centre stage for Bright...
Public transport services to be disrupted by national...
    Cheat Sheet: How does today's strike impact me?

    Friday, 24 September 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    TEC, STIB and De Lijn buses. Credit: Belga

    It’s Friday morning, and you’ve just realised there’s a strike: how do you get to work?

    Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

    Here’s what you need to know and where you need to look: 

    STIB

    The major public transport operator in Brussels has said it expects “very few if any” buses, metro and trams to run on Friday.

    Passengers are advised to take “all necessary precautions and to organise themselves accordingly as much as possible.”

    More information on the day can be found:

    To inform passengers as well as possible about the state of the situation, STIB’s contact centre (070/23 20 00) will open at 06:00 Friday morning. The website www.stib.brussels and the STIB-MIVB app will be regularly updated, as will the Facebook page (facebook.com/lastib) and the Twitter account (@stibmivb).

    De Lijn

    An alternative service will be in place based on the available staff.  Here are the timetables:

    TEC

    The bus company has said that disruptions are to be expected on the TEC network and a list of affected routes is available online,

    This list will be updated throughout the day of the strike.

    More information can be found:

    • By calling 081 32 27 11, (more local numbers can be found here)
    • By checking the website
    • Checking Facebook

    SNCB

    Train operator SNCB does not expect any impact on rail traffic. The SNCB networks should not be affected by the demonstration, as the organisation has not received any notice from its employees that they will be striking, a spokesperson told The Brussels Times earlier this week.

    For the full story behind the strike, click here.

