Belfius to continue as Brussels Region's banker next year

Credit: Belga / Elisabeth Callens

Belfius Bank will continue as the banker for Brussels Region until the end of 2026, providing stability as the government prepares for a new tender process, Finance Minister Dirk De Smedt announced on Friday.

Speaking in the regional Parliament in response to a query from Gilles Verstraeten (Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie, N-VA), Mr De Smedt explained that the agreement includes a contract extension until the end of next year and the opening of a new €50-million credit line.

Until the end of this year, the Region has had access to a €500-million credit line.

The extension follows the regional government’s achievement of its 2025 budget targets and its commitment to limiting the deficit to €1 billion by 2026.

The additional credit line will give Brussels the financial flexibility to meet its obligations on time, while maintaining efforts to structurally improve public finances, Mr De Smedt added.

He emphasised that clear, temporary agreements with Belfius bolster the Region’s stability and credibility.

The proposal will be presented to the Brussels government in the next few days.