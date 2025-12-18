What to do in Brussels this weekend: 19 - 21 December

It's the final weekend before Christmas! If you need a break from Christmas shopping, our weekly events agenda has you covered.

From festive concerts and markets to circus acts and day raves, find all this weekend's top picks below!

Festive fun

'Christmas Concert: The boy who laughed at Santa Claus', Flagey Cultural Centre, Saturday 20 December

Legendary choral music composer Eric Whitacre is coming to Brussels this weekend, serving up a musical treat with two Christmas stories and a selection of traditional carols. The night will begin with a festive sing-along at 6pm on Saturday in front of Flagey Cultural Centre, before the evening's concert.

With a wonderfully absurd text by Ogden Nash, Whitacre is pulling out all the theatrical stops in 'The Boy Who Laughed at Santa Claus' – a spirited, witty Christmas triptych. This will be followed by 'The Gift of the Magi' – Whitacre's dramatic take on a classic, heartwarming American holiday tale.

Find more information here.

New Year's Gala Concert, Novum Theatre, Friday 19 December

Novum is beginning 2026 early with this weekend's spectacular concert from the Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra. Get ready for an evening of the greatest arias by Rossini, Verdi, Donizetti and Puccini and stunning dances by Tchaikovsky, Dvořák and Strauss II.

Conducted by Belgian-Chilean maestro David Navarro-Turres and featuring the outstanding soloist soprano Elise Gäbele, who has already graced the world's most beautiful stages from La Monnaie to Lincoln Centre in New York, this is not one to miss.

Find more information here.

Christmas market, Place du Châtelain, from Friday 19 to Sunday 28 December

For the first time ever, local residents in Châtelain have taken the initiative to set up their very own Christmas market this year to breathe new life into the recently renovated square and offer a festive and friendly place to meet away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Around 30 chalets will be set up on the square, with handmade crafts, and a selection of food, drinks and produce from local farmers. The market will be open every day from noon to 9pm, and until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Find more information here.

Womxn Winter Market, GC Pianofabriek, until Saturday 20 December

Another alternative market is being held this week in Pianofabriek, the lively hub of art and culture on Rue du Fort in the municipality of Saint-Gilles, offering another great opportunity to find presents for friends and family.

From jewellery, textiles and ceramics to illustrations, accessories and unique handmade objects, there is something for everyone at this women-led market.

Find more information here.

Art, music and culture

Circus Alexandre Bouglione, Place Flagey, from Thursday 18 December to Sunday 4 January

Anyone passing by the Flagey area of Ixelles over the next few weeks may spot a familiar sight: a large and colourful circus tent which pops up every year. This weekend marks the grand opening of Circus Alexandre Bouglione's brand-new show, delivering its annual celebration of circus magic to young and old.

The programme features several international artists, including illusionists, acrobats, trapeze artists and clowns – and is sure to dazzle spectators of all ages.

Find more information here.

Hangar x Live From Earth, Quadrilatères at Brussels-Midi, Saturday 20 December

Hangar is closing the year with a rare day rave in collaboration with the iconic Berlin label Live From Earth. The line-up features DJ Gigola with organic and hypnotic techno, MCR-T with Berlin bouncy sound, Alcatraz with progressive trance, and Bauernffeind with high-energy sets.

Located in the Quadrilatères at Brussels-Midi station, this rave is taking on a unique format. There are just 1,500 tickets up for grabs – so get yours quickly!

Find more information here.

Belgian Cabareteke, Théâtre de Poche, until Saturday 20 December

Enjoy a celebration of all things quintessentially Belgian this month, with the 'Belgian Cabareteke'. Created by Claude Semal and multi-instrumentalist Eric Drabs, this music hall show combines songs, sketches and burlesque acts to bring every aspect of Belgian culture together.

From frites-mayo, beer and surrealism, to the Ommegang festival, Gilles de Binche, the awful weather – and plenty of wit, humour and self-mockery – this delightful little cabaret will remind you of why you fell in love with Belgium in the first place!

Find more information here.