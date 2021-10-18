   
Tram line and cycle path to connect Brussels’ outskirts to airport
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 October, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels pharmacies report rush on rapid tests due...
Students filmed naked on ULB campus given a...
EU Digital Covid Certificate becomes an international success...
Belgian chocolatier agrees to $15 million settlement over...
‘Buying second home does not mean you are...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    ‘Buying second home does not mean you are rich’: government disagrees on tax break
    2
    Tram line and cycle path to connect Brussels’ outskirts to airport
    3
    Café patron stabs manager after being asked to see proof of vaccination
    4
    Belgium to simplify administrative processes with ‘digital wallet’
    5
    ‘Start of infection wave’: Flanders to turn red on European map again
    Share article:

    Tram line and cycle path to connect Brussels’ outskirts to airport

    Monday, 18 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    A model image of the tramline and bicycle path. Credit: De Werkvennootschap

    Works on a tram line connecting Brussels, the NATO headquarters and Brussels Airport in Zaventem, which could attract up to 10,000 passengers a day, are expected to start in 2024.

    As part of the Brabant network project – first launched around 13 years ago – the tram line and adjacent bicycle lane are expected to play a big role in connecting the Flemish towns bordering on the capital.

    “This will undoubtedly be an important tram line. According to our social cost-benefit analysis, we calculate a potential of about 10,000 travellers on a normal working day across the whole line,” Marijn Struyf, spokesperson for Flemish government organisation De Werkvennootschap which manages large-scale projects funded by the region, told The Brussels Times.

    The line will service the NATO Headquarters on Avenue Leopold III in Brussels, but will also be accessible from the old NATO site (currently being developed), as well as other businesses operating in the area, including Toyota and ExxonMobil headquarters.

    “These companies also called for this tram line. They all receive a lot of international visitors and sometimes have to provide transport for them, so there is great potential from an ecological point of view,” said Struyf.

    Related News

     

    According to Struyf, the region is considering an extension of Brussels’ public transport operator STIB’s tram number 62. An additional five kilometres of tramlines would have to be added.

    “The line would be extended, probably under a different number and probably not exactly following the route of 62. It will be extended further along Avenue Leopold III and then link to the A201 via the ring road to finally end at the airport,” he said.

    Despite the project being funded by the Flemish government, Brussels-based STIB would operate the line. As the tram would run both on Brussels and Flemish territory, the organisation must apply for two permits.

    “We have just applied for a permit for the tramline itself on Brussels territory, this equates to around 400 metres, and we are also preparing a permit application for the Flemish side,” Struyf said.

    All permits for the tramline should be submitted by 2022; in 2023, the organisation will look for a contractor for the project. Works are expected to start in 2024 and will most likely take four years.

    More than just trams

    Further to developing a public transport connection, safe cycling paths are also planned along the entire tramline as part of both regions’ efforts to create combined mobility points.

    “We are going to provide safe and enclosed bicycle storage facilities next to all the stops, as well as at intersections, creating combined mobility points where you can switch between different modes of transport,” Struyf explained.

    The bicycle and pedestrian bridge over Avenue Leopold III, which will be linked to the A201 bicycle track. Credit: Werken aan de ring

    Included in these plans, totalling around €150 million, De Werkvennootschap is also creating bicycle bridges over the A201 near the Toyota factory,  which will help connect future cycle paths next to the tramline – works which are expected to start at the end of this year or at the start of 2022.

    Latest news

    Brussels pharmacies report rush on rapid tests due to Covid Safe Ticket
    Many pharmacists in Brussels have noticed a remarkable increase in the demand for Covid-19 tests this weekend, following the official expansion of ...
    Students filmed naked on ULB campus given a warning
    A group of students caught on camera mimicking sexual acts on the campus of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) have been issued an official ...
    EU Digital Covid Certificate becomes an international success story
    The European Commission adopted on Monday a report on the EU Digital Covid Certificate and its implementation across the EU. According to the ...
    Belgian chocolatier agrees to $15 million settlement over misled consumers allegations
    Internationally recognised Belgian chocolate manufacturer Godiva has reached a $15 million (€12.9 million) settlement after US consumers said they ...
    ‘Buying second home does not mean you are rich’: government disagrees on tax break
    The Francophone liberal MR party and the Flemish socialist Vooruit party strongly disagree on the current scheme for tax benefits on people's second ...
    EMA starts evaluating Pfizer vaccine for children over 5 years old
    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started evaluating an application to extend the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to children ...
    Energy prices: EU’s demand and supply dilemma in importing natural gas
    The European Commission adopted last week a plan on how to tackle the rise in global energy prices in the short-term while relying on the transition ...
    SKYFALL: European police complete counter-drone training in Antwerp
    In a joint project between Belgium’s federal police and the Brussels Capital Ixelles Policing Area, 15 European police officers visited Antwerp to ...
    Offshore wind farms could help reach climate neutrality by 2050
    A study carried out by the Bureau fédérale du Plan (BFP) – an independent Belgian organisation that investigates questions of environmental and ...
    Will Brussels bounce back?
    The lockdowns have tested the city and forced it to confront key questions about its future. Derek Blyth looks back at an extraordinary moment in our ...
    STIB launches free transport for Museum Night Fever this weekend
    STIB buses will run between Brussels museums for free on Saturday night as part of the Museum Night Fever celebrations taking over the capital.  ...
    Heirs of Michael Jackson demand that Belgian radio show ‘King of Pop’ changes name
    The heirs of American pop singer Michael Jackson have demanded that a Belgian radio programme, called "King of Pop" changes its name, their lawyers ...