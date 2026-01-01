What to do in Brussels this weekend: 2 - 4 January

Happy New Year from The Brussels Times! Now that the hangovers have worn off, it's time to get back to business and settle into 2026.

There are plenty of ways to celebrate the start of the new year in Brussels over the coming days – and it's also the first weekend of the month, meaning that several museums will open their doors for free this Sunday.

Agnès Varda School of Photography exhibition, Espace Vanderborght, until 15 January

Brussels' young talented artists are currently showcasing their work at the Agnès Varda School of Photography and Visual Techniques' 12th exhibition. The ten graduating students each unveiled two photographic projects on 22 December before a jury composed of professionals from the sector, marking the end of their time at the school.

Each year, the graduates never fail to captivate visitors with their thought-provoking works that question the world, explore personal identity, and push the boundaries of photographic art. Entry to the exhibition is free and the closing event will take place on 15 January.

Find more information here.

Le Cabaret Secret, Tour & Taxis, until 25 January

Experience a cosy and classy Parisian cabaret in the heart of Brussels this month with 'Le Cabaret Secret'. The cabaret has been dazzling audiences for four winters now – and this year's show is no different.

With an eclectic array of acrobats, illusionists, musicians and dancers, this is another great weekend activity for young and old alike.

Find more information here.

Out and about

Brussels Makers Market, Gare Maritime, until 4 January

The gift-giving season may now be over, but Brussels' biggest Christmas market for local producers is still open this weekend. Stroll through the iconic Gare Maritime to discover dozen of stalls filled with handmade treasures.

The market features over 200 artisans throughout the festive season, with different creators every week. From jewellery and clothing to hand-crafted goods, shoppers are sure to find unique pieces, all while supporting local businesses.

Find more information here.

Last chance!

Christmas Circus, Place Flagey, until Sunday 4 January

Don't miss out on seeing this year's wonderful Christmas circus by Alexandre Bouglione! The familiar large and colourful circus tent popped up on Place Flagey in Ixelles last month, but will sadly be waving goodbye to audiences this weekend.

The programme features several international artists, including illusionists, acrobats, trapeze artists and clowns – and is sure to dazzle spectators of all ages.

Find more information here.

Further afield

If you've been staying in Brussels over Christmas, you may now be itching to get out of town. Why not discover somewhere new in Belgium or beyond with a day trip this weekend? There are plenty of locations to explore that are right on your doorstep and easily accessible by bus and/or train.

From walking around the future European Capital of Culture to discovering the country's castles, lesser-known Flemish cities and towns just across the border, our guide has you covered. Read the full article here.

Mid-week fun

Care home art exhibition, Maison Gertrude, until 17 June

Have you ever been to an art exhibition inside a care home? Well, now's your chance! Twice a month, Maison Gertrude, an art centre in a retirement home, opens its doors every other Wednesday until June, inviting visitors to discover its collection of artworks.

The art centre is located in the heart of the Marolles district, and was inaugurated on 24 May 2025. It houses a permanent collection of artworks within the residence, in collaboration with all the people who live and work there, transforming the nursing home into a new cultural venue.

Find more information here.