Thursday, 21 October, 2021
    Share article:

    Nightlife testing centre opens in central Brussels on Friday

    Thursday, 21 October 2021

    Credit: Benoit Doppagne, Belga

    A new coronavirus testing centre set up by the Brussels By Night Federation will open on Place Poelaert in Brussels on Friday, aiming to administer antigen tests to anyone who wishes to enjoy Brussels nightlife.

    The centre – located a stone’s throw from the giant Ferris wheel beside the Palais de Justice – aims to help anyone that wants to go out in Brussels, whether to bars, restaurants, or nightclubs.

    The results of tests take about an hour and are available in the CovidSafeBe app. Between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM a test costs €15; this rises to €20 for a test taken between 10:00 PM and midnight.

    The late-night centre is one of the three proposals that made up the protocol for reopening the clubs in Brussels. Under current measures, the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) is mandatory for events with at least 50 people indoors and 200 outdoors, in cultural, festive and recreational locations.

    The CST is also required for customers wanting to enter bars, cafés and restaurants in Brussels.

