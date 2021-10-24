   
Threats of strike action could affect Brussels’ STIB network from Monday
Sunday, 24 October, 2021
    Threats of strike action could affect Brussels’ STIB network from Monday

    Sunday, 24 October 2021

    Strike actions could affect the STIB network. Credit: Belga

    Brussels public transport operator STIB’s trams, buses and metros could be affected from Monday 25 October onwards as the union representing the company’s employees have threatened to stage a public strike.

    The liberal trade union CGSLB-ACLVB said in a statement on Friday that it “reserves the right to launch all actions necessary to enforce the demands of STIB staff,” and that a strike will be held if workers’ demands are not met.

    It is unclear how the strike actions will impact the network, as it could either be a short-term work stoppage or a complete strike, however, the union apologised to all travellers for the inconvenience that the actions may cause.

    The union filed a notice of action to find solutions for certain situations they deemed dangerous regarding the “well-being and the safety of the STIB workers.”

    STIB’s spokesperson Guy Sablon told The Brussels Times that the company remains “open to consultation with a view to reaching an agreement,” but according to Stephan De Muelenaere, permanent secretary at the ACLVB, the positions of the union and the management are still far apart, which is why the announced actions are taking place.

