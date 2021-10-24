   
Brussels' Museum Night Fever draws in some 12,000 visitors
Sunday, 24 October, 2021
    Brussels’ Museum Night Fever draws in some 12,000 visitors

    Sunday, 24 October 2021

    Museum Night Fever at the Museum of Natural Sciences in 2011. Credit: Museum Night Fever

    Some 12,000 participants took part in the 14th edition of Museum Night Fever in Brussels, with the 29 participating museums filled to the maximum capacity defined by the coronavirus measures.

    This year’s edition, which began at 7:00 PM and ended at 1:00 AM, followed a two-year break since the event was cancelled in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

    The number of visitors was lower than the 17,000 registered in 2019, mainly due to the capacity of museums being limited to guarantee the safety of participants. The Covid Safe Ticket was applied for entrance while antibody tests were organised earlier in the day.

    During the course of the evening, participants – 75% of whom were under the age of 35 – discovered three to four museums on average. The most visited ones were the Belvue Museum, with 5,306 visits, the Sewer Museum (2,082) and the Botanical Museum (2,135).

    Those who purchased a ticket for the event and kept the bracelet given can visit one of the participating museums for free using the bracelet until 15 November.

    The next edition of Museum Night Fever is scheduled for 19 November 2022.

