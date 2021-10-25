Person hit by train in Brussels...

A person was hit by a train in the tunnel between Brussels North and Brussels Central at around 10:20 AM on Monday, railway network manager Infrabel announced via Belga News Agency.

The accident happened at the North-Midi junction, causing delays and cancellations throughout the morning.

The person was injured and helped away from the scene by the emergency services. The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation and the person’s condition is currently unknown.

Train traffic between Brussels North and Brussels Central resumed on all tracks at 12.25 PM.