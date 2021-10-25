   
Person hit by train in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 October, 2021
Latest News:
More wolf attacks: 15 deer killed at family...
Cost of breast cancer still too high for...
Person hit by train in Brussels...
Belgium in Brief: Rules For A Fourth Wave...
Belgian grandparents to walk across Scotland for COP26...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium in Brief: Rules For A Fourth Wave
    2
    Belgian grandparents to walk across Scotland for COP26
    3
    Gare Maritime: Brussels’ most exciting new architectural project
    4
    Hire bikes and scooters: Brussels Parliament wants to restore order
    5
    ‘Fourth wave’ has begun: These are the rules
    Share article:

    Person hit by train in Brussels

    Monday, 25 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    A person was hit by a train in the tunnel between Brussels North and Brussels Central at around 10:20 AM on Monday, railway network manager Infrabel announced via Belga News Agency.

    The accident happened at the North-Midi junction, causing delays and cancellations throughout the morning.

    The person was injured and helped away from the scene by the emergency services. The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation and the person’s condition is currently unknown.

    Train traffic between Brussels North and Brussels Central resumed on all tracks at 12.25 PM.

    Latest news

    More wolf attacks: 15 deer killed at family resort over the weekend
    Fifteen deer were killed by wolves in the Belgian province of Limburg this weekend, between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The deer were ...
    Cost of breast cancer still too high for many patients
    Breast cancer still carries too high a cost for patients when one in nine women in Belgium will face the disease before reaching 75, according to a ...
    Belgium in Brief: Rules For A Fourth Wave
    It's the news that nobody wants to hear, but here we go again. Belgium’s council of ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss ...
    Belgian grandparents to walk across Scotland for COP26
    A group of Belgian grandparents has set off on a 100 km hike that will take them from Belgium to the Scottish city of Glasgow, just ahead of the ...
    Gare Maritime: Brussels’ most exciting new architectural project
    A generation ago, the Gare Maritime in the Tour & Taxis industrial site was an abandoned wasteland. It is now a model for urban renewal and ...
    Rise in fuel prices will bring Belgian State €547 million in tax, say Workers Party
    The sharp rise in fuel prices that have been felt across the continent will bring an additional €547 million to the Belgian State, the Workers' Party ...
    Amid backlash, Brussels police chief promises to do better for sexual assault victims
    After multiple rallies against sexual violence took place in Brussels last week, with victims offering testimony of poor treatment from police when ...
    Hire bikes and scooters: Brussels Parliament wants to restore order
    Majority parties in the Brussels Parliament plan to enact new rules allowing communes to set specific and mandatory parking spaces for hire bikes and ...
    ‘Fourth wave’ has begun: These are the rules
    The expected fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has begun, according to Belgium’s Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit). Belgium’s ...
    Coronavirus: Ending the pandemic is ‘a choice,’ says WHO chief
    The Covid-19 pandemic will end “when the world chooses to end it” because “all the tools” are now available to fight the virus, the World Health ...
    ‘Can’t keep count’: Instagram page for sexual assault testimonies overwhelmed
    An Instagram account compiling testimonies in an effort to give a voice to victims of sexual violence in bars and nightclubs has been overwhelmed ...
    Increase in number of people ‘asking King for mercy’ through royal pardons
    More and more people living in Belgium have been seeking royal pardons, mainly for fines, largely as a result of it now being possible to send in ...