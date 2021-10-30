   
Bright Brussels festival illuminates the capital
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 30 October, 2021
Latest News:
Bright Brussels festival illuminates the capital...
G20 summit: Broad support for international tax reform...
29 fans of Club Bruges banned from matches...
Numerous Aldi stores in Wallonia hit by workers...
WHO urges countries to keep schools open...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Coronavirus: Israeli study indicates vaccine immunity wanes over time
    2
    Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world
    3
    Belgium switches to winter time on Sunday
    4
    Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of third dose
    5
    Dutch authorities investigate QR-code for ‘Adolf Hitler’
    Share article:

    Bright Brussels festival illuminates the capital

    Saturday, 30 October 2021

    The fifth edition of the Bright Brussels festival was officially launched on Thursday, and will illuminate the European capital until 6 November.

    Postponed from February due to the pandemic, this year’s edition has installations dotted out along two routes; in the Royal district and the European district, all the way to Parc du Cinquantenaire. In total, some 15 highly immersive and artistic light installations are on display.

    In the Cinquantenaire park, visitors can walk through the 80 metre long ‘Wave’. It is up made of 40 triangular doors which are sensitive to movement.

    At Square de Meeûs, ‘The Perfomer N°5 Monks’ is an installation with a solar panel supported by two sculptures in human form. The artist aims to showcase the relationship between technology and man, and between man and darkness in human history. It is a metaphor on the need to return closer to nature.

    Exhibited at the square’s park, one also finds the dazzling ‘Firefly Field’ which has a hypnotic effect on visitors. It is made up of many flying light spots which simulate the movements of fireflies (lampyridae).

    For more information on the festival and the various installations visit the festival site.

    Latest news

     G20 summit: Broad support for international tax reform to target multinationals
    There was widespread support for a global tax on transnationals at the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday but uncertainty with regard to strong ...
    29 fans of Club Bruges banned from matches for lighting flares
    On Friday 29 supporters of Club Bruges football team were banned from watching matches in stadiums after using flares after a match on 23 May. ...
    Numerous Aldi stores in Wallonia hit by workers strikes
    Over 30 Aldi stores in Wallonia have been affected by unplanned strikes on Saturday as staff show their general discontent, a union source confirmed. ...
    WHO urges countries to keep schools open
    The World Health Organisation’s regional European office launched a call on Friday for schools to be kept open, amid a fresh wave of new Covid-19 ...
    Coronavirus: Israeli study indicates vaccine immunity wanes over time
    A newly-released Israeli study shows that immunity after being vaccinated for the coronavirus Delta variant diminishes over time for all age groups a ...
    €110 million covid bonuses for Ikea employees
    Ingka, the holding company for Swedish furniture giant Ikea, has announced on Friday that it will pay employees a total of €110 million euros in ...
    Wallonia’s first 5G lab opens its doors
    Wallonia’s first 5G laboratory opened its doors on Friday in Charleroi. The lab, set up by the A6K engineering hub with support from Proximus, ...
    Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world
    According to the Belgian Foundation Against Breast Cancer, some 11,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Belgium, or 188 in ...
    Belgium switches to winter time on Sunday
    This weekend, Belgium will once again change the clocks from summer to winter time, meaning that at 3:00 AM on Sunday, the clocks will go back one ...
    COP26: Over 200 participants board the climate train in Brussels
    Some 220 passengers boarded the Climate Train in Brussels on Saturday, heading for the UN Climate Change Conference of Parties, COP26, in Glasgow, ...
    Coronavirus: No scientific basis for general roll-out of third dose
    Although the Flanders Government has supported rolling out the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to all Belgium citizens, on Saturday the ...
    Criminal investigations into undocumented cycle couriers
    The Brussels Labour Prosecutor’s Office has launched a series of criminal investigations into the status of undocumented couriers working under the ...