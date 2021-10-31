Centre for climate excellence planned for Brussels in 2022

A centre for climate excellence is to be opened next year in Brussels, the Secretary of State for Recovery and Scientific Policy, Thomas Dermine, said in a statement on Sunday.

The decision to create the centre was confirmed at discussions on the federal budget for 2022.

“We’ve obtained an additional two million euros per year for the climate centre,” Dermine is quoted as saying by l’Avenir newspaper. “That’s a 20% increase, in addition to the 10 million a year already allocated for climate research. The aim is to make it the biggest research centre dedicated to climate in Europe.”

The Centre will be located on the Uccle Plateau, next to the Royal Meteorological institute, the Belgian Institute for Space Aeronomy and the Royal Observatory of Belgium.