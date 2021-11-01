Simultaneous vaccination against Covid and flu now possible in Brussels

Since Monday 1 November, Brussels residents can now receive their Covid-19 vaccination shots together with vaccination against the flu.

This will be possible in the following vaccination centres to begin with: Molenbeek, Pacheco and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, according to Belga News Agency.

Those who wish to also receive a flu vaccine will be injected into the left arm, whereas the Covid-19 vaccine will be injected into the other arm so as to facilitate monitoring of any adverse reactions.

The flu vaccination can only be given at the same time as the Covid vaccination. “This synergy of vaccinations will allow citizens to be better protected against these two viruses during the fall and winter,” the Common Community Commission (COCOM) said in a statement.