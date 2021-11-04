   
Extinction Rebellion take over publicity spots around Brussels
Thursday, 04 November, 2021
    Credit: Extinction Rebellion

    In the early hours of Thursday morning, climate collective Extinction Rebellion took over some 50 publicity spots around Brussels “to denounce the moralising rhetoric (about climate change) that puts responsibility for the climate crisis on citizens,” a press release announced.

    Advertisements were replaced by posters with slogans such as “Fed up with a financial sector where profit comes before life?” or “Tired of being told to pollute less when packaging is still plastic? Let loose your rage for life”.

    A spokesperson for the collective criticised the deeply moralising tone of world leaders who blame individuals for what they themselves refuse to address: “The people that we elect should listen to us rather than quite literally throwing oil on the fire for the sole benefit of big businesses.” They continued by expressing a desire to “create a sovereign Citizens Parliament where elected citizens can decide for themselves the necessary measures to have a socially-just ecological transition.”

    Extinction Rebellion will be conducting a demonstration in front of the Federal Parliament on Saturday to amplify this message.

    Credit: Extinction Rebellion

    Credit: Extinction Rebellion

