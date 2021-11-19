   
European Commission adheres to new Belgian rules on teleworking
Friday, 19 November, 2021
    European Commission adheres to new Belgian rules on teleworking

    Friday, 19 November 2021

    The Commission confirmed today that it will adjust its working methods to comply with the announcement by the Belgian authorities that working places must apply teleworking as far as possible during most of the week.

    As announced by the authorities on Wednesday afternoon (17 November), teleworking will be compulsory four days a week until 12 December for all companies, “unless this is impossible due to the nature of the function or the continuity of the business, activities or services.” No more than 20% of all staff who are required to work from home can be in the office at one time.

    From 13 December, the obligation will be scaled down to three days a week. During the office days, a maximum of 40% of the staff can be present at one time.

    A Commission spokesperson told The Brusses Times today that the Belgian rules will only result in small adjustments of its working methods. Office work was already before the announcement limited to one day a week but staff was voluntarily allowed to show up at the office more often. This will from now be forbidden.

    An exception is for critical staff, which has to be present at the office to carry out their duties, including the staff at the spokesperson’s office, which regularly organises press conferences and technical briefings for news media and accredited journalists.

    Although the Commission as a European organisation has a status which differs from Belgian companies, it has decided to apply as far as possible or even completely the local rules of the host country.

    The Brussels Times

