   
Brussels pledges to become zero waste city
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021
Latest News:
Covid infections in Belgium are ‘not slowing down,’...
Half of French-speaking Belgians can’t afford necessary healthcare...
Christmas tree travels on night train from Vienna...
More than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 656...
Brussels pledges to become zero waste city...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    More than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 656 in ICU
    2
    Brussels roads will be taken over by tractors in December
    3
    Flemish ports should prepare for possible Scottish independence, says Jambon
    4
    Belgium in Brief: Enter At Your Own Risk
    5
    Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English
    Share article:

    Brussels pledges to become zero waste city

    Wednesday, 24 November 2021

    Rubbish waiting to be collected in Brussels. Credit: Helen Lyons/ The Brussels Times

    The Brussels-Capital Region has become the first Belgian city to commit to becoming a zero-waste region, promising among others to reduce waste by 20% per capita by 2030.

    Brussels on Tuesday signed the European Zero Waste City Charter following year-long conversations between the government and Zero Waste Europe, an organisation bringing together communities, local leaders, businesses and experts aiming to eliminate waste in our society.

    “Climate ambitions are being raised at the European level and having just returned from COP26, I am even more convinced of the importance of drastically reducing the impact of our consumption,” Brussels Climate Change and Environment Minister, Alain Maron, said in a press release.

    “We are working on changing behaviour at source, with our citizens, with our administrations, but also with our companies.”

    As part of Brussels’ zero waste strategy, it will commit to reducing waste by 20% per capita by 2030. In the short term, a separate bin for bio-waste will be mandatory for households and enterprises by 2022, which follows the recent implementation of a policy to extend the types of plastic possible for collection and recycling.

    Actively reducing pollution

    In 2019, around 430 kg of waste was collected per person living in Belgium. A total of 4,779,342 tonnes of waste was collected across the country, of which just 34% was recycled. 43% was incinerated, 21% composted, and 2% put into landfills – which is highly polluting and produces methane and toxic sludge that is harmful to the immediate environment.

    Brussels has been actively promoting its zero waste strategy through numerous actions are supported by Brussels Environment, including the call for zero waste projects for shops and catering establishments which offers them personalised assistance and financial support.

    The signing of the charter coincided with the European Week for Waste Reduction and will see Brussels join a network of 445 cities and municipalities across the continent that have vowed to cut waste.

    “By joining our programme, Brussels becomes the first capital city in Northern Europe, the first in Belgium and the largest city within our programme to commit to being zero waste,” Joan-Marc Simon, Executive Director at Zero Waste Europe, said.

    Latest news

    Covid infections in Belgium are ‘not slowing down,’ warns Van Gucht
    As infection rates are not showing any signs of slowing down yet, reducing close contacts in our private lives must be a priority, says virologist ...
    Half of French-speaking Belgians can’t afford necessary healthcare
    An increasing number of people in Belgium are postponing healthcare this year, with almost half of French-speaking Belgians doing without at least ...
    Christmas tree travels on night train from Vienna to Brussels
    A Christmas tree measuring over four metres which will decorate the Brussels seat of the European Parliament in December was transported on the night ...
    More than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 656 in ICU
    There are currently more than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom almost 660 are being treated in intensive care as a result of the virus. ...
    East Flanders bans parties and celebrations for four weeks
    All parties and other celebrations that are not professionally organised will be banned for the next four weeks in the province of East Flanders, ...
    Brussels roads will be taken over by tractors in December
    Thousands of tractors led by farmers from various European Union Member States will be heading to Brussels in December to protest against new EU ...
    70% of Brussels adults now fully vaccinated against Covid-19
    About a month later than initially hoped for, the Brussels-Capital Region has reached the symbolic threshold of 70% of adults who are fully ...
    Evening rush disrupted as police investigation temporarily closes E40 to Brussels
    On Tuesday afternoon, the E40 motorway in the direction of Brussels was completely closed for some time due to a judicial action, which will cause ...
    Covid to cause 700,000 more deaths in Europe by spring, fears WHO
    On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed concern that the "firm grip" of the Covid-19 epidemic in Europe could lead to an additional ...
    Belgium strives to reach zero traffic-related deaths by 2050
    Belgium's various mobility ministers have joined forces to launch a national plan for road safety which aims to eliminate all traffic-related deaths ...
    Flemish ports should prepare for possible Scottish independence, says Jambon
    Flemish ports should prepare for the possible independence of Scotland from the United Kingdom, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said on Monday ...
    New coronavirus restrictions spark violent protests in the EU
    The demonstrations during last weekend in several European cities deteriorated in Brussels and Rotterdam to riots that raised questions about the ...