What to do in Brussels this weekend: 20 - 22 February

Credit: The Brussels Times

It's Carnival week! And what better way to celebrate the holidays and almost reaching the end of the dismal winter months than by discovering more of Brussels?

From an animation film festival and an awe-inspiring new art exhibition to treasure hunts and some of the best stand-up comedy in town, here's what's on in Brussels this weekend.

Art, music and culture

Anima Festival, Cineflagey, from Friday 20 February to Sunday 1 March

The Brussels International Animation Film Festival, Anima, is celebrating its 45th edition from this weekend onwards. Around 300 films from 42 countries will be screened over ten days across various venues in Brussels and other cities in Belgium, including Flagey, Marni, and the Cinematek in Brussels, with additional screenings in ten cities nationwide.

Highlights include national and international competitions for shorts and features, a focus on Irish animation, and special activities such as the first-ever surprise screening and a poster exchange. There will also be an exhibition exploring the festival's 45-year history at Marni, while Flagey's exhibition will explore the making of Antoine Lanciaux's film 'Le Secret des mésanges'.

Find more information here.

'Bellezza e Bruttezza' exhibition, Bozar, until Sunday 14 June

Bozar's long-awaited exhibition is finally opening its doors this weekend, exploring the fascinating concepts of beauty and ugliness and how their meanings shift over time. This is a rare opportunity to see extraordinary works by some of the greatest European artists, some of which are appearing in Belgium for the first and only time.

Through a series of remarkable works by renowned artists such as Botticelli, Titian, Tintoretto, Leonardo da Vinci​​​​​​​, Michelangelo, Cranach the Elder, Massys, and many others, the exhibition will explore how artists from Italy and Northern Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries depicted these extremes, from refined ideals to deliberate grotesques.

Find more information here.

Out and about

Voddemet flea market, Tour & Taxis, Sunday 22 February

The Voddemet flea market is making a return to the capital this weekend, for a new edition dedicated to vintage and second-hand treasures. From 09:30 to 18:00, visitors can stroll through the iconic Gare Maritime to discover dozens of stalls filled with handmade treasures.

This is one of the city's biggest treasure hunts for those who love good bargains, vintage items, and decorations. From jewellery and clothing to hand-crafted goods, shoppers are sure to find unique pieces, all while supporting local businesses.

Find more information here.

Top Shelf Comedy, La Plume Persée, Saturday 21 February

Celebrate getting to the end of the week with a good laugh! Some of the sharpest and funniest stand-up comics in Brussels and beyond will once again be taking to the stage this Saturday, promising a great night out. From fresh takes to laugh-out-loud stories, each act brings something unique to the table.

Saturday night's show will feature Irish headliner Sharon Em, Finnish comedian Kristina Jak as feature, and a handful of supporting acts from all over the world. All the acts are delivered in English.

Find more information here.

Further afield

'Fiddlers on the Move', Ghent, until 22 February

If you love folk music, cultural exchange and playing with others, this unique festival is the place to be. Head to De Centrale in Ghent this weekend for a series of inspiring workshops, vibrant concerts and the best folk traditions from across Europe.

The 11th edition of 'Fiddlers on the Move' also promises hands-on sessions for fiddle players and other musicians, evening concerts, and legendary late-night jam sessions for musicians of all levels.

Find more information here.

Explore somewhere new

If you've been staying in Brussels over this Carnival holiday week, you may now be itching to get out of town. Why not discover somewhere new in Belgium or beyond with a day trip this weekend? There are plenty of locations to explore that are right on your doorstep and easily accessible by bus and/or train.

From walking around the future European Capital of Culture to discovering the country's castles, lesser-known Flemish cities and towns just across the border, our guide has you covered. Read the full article here.