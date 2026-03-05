What to do in Brussels this weekend: 6 - 8 March

Credit: The Brussels Times

As spring appears to be in full bloom in the Belgian capital, the social and cultural scene across Brussels continues to be as dynamic as ever.

From vintage sales for the capital's fashionistas to documentaries and inspiring photo exhibitions, there is plenty to do in the city. Not sure where to start? The Brussels Times' weekly agenda will help you make the most out of your weekend.

Spring shopping

Vintage kilo sale, Wolf Food Market, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 March

Those who are on the hunt for new pieces to expand their fashion collection might want to check out this weekend's vintage kilo sale at the popular Wolf food market in Brussels.

Organised by Golden Grams, the kilo sale promises visitors the opportunity to browse through a "carefully curated selection of unique vintage clothing and accessories."

The selection of pre-loved pieces can be purchased on Saturday and Sunday between 12:00 and 19:00. Entrance to the kilo sale is free, with pieces costing €3 per 100g or €30 per kilo.

Find more information here.

Documentaries & cartoonists

The Beginnings of José Afonso, Maison Josefa, Friday 6 March

The song 'Grândola, vila morena' by the Portuguese singer José Afonso was played on 25 April 1974 as one of the secret signals that triggered what would later be called the Carnation Revolution, which led to the end of almost 50 years of dictatorship in Portugal.

The man behind the song, which to this day remains an anthem of Portuguese democracy and freedom, is the focus of the documentary 'From Tradition to Transgression: The Beginnings of José Afonso'.

The documentary will be screened with English subtitles on Friday, thanks to the Brussels non-profit Josefa Foundation. The event is free, but people are asked to register online.

Find more information here.

'From Here To There' lecture, Passa Porta, Saturday 7 March

The Flemish cartoonist Olivier Schrauwen and the Berlin publishing platform Colorama are the focus of the fourth edition of 'From Here to There', a series of performative exhibitions on graphic narratives and storytelling.

As part of the exhibition, in collaboration with the art house VROOM, the Brussels bookshop Passa Porta will host a special conversation between Schrauwen and the founder of Colorama, Johanna Maierski.

The event, which starts at 20:00 on Saturday, promises to be a unique opportunity for audiences to immerse themselves in "the wonderful world of two pioneers from the world of comics."

Tickets can be purchased online and cost between €8 to €13.

Find more information here.

Last chance

Women shaping science, VUB Main Campus, until Friday 6 March

This Friday is the last chance to visit the photo exhibition 'Women Shaping Science'. Organised by the Brussels university VUB, it showcases 20 portraits of female researchers captured by the Belgian photographer Lieve Blacquaert.

The portraits aim to highlight some of the hundreds of women who are driving forward scientific research and development at the VUB and to celebrate their achievements. The free exhibition is open from 08:30 to 16:00.

Find more information here.

Dolorès Marat exhibition, Baxton Gallery, until Sunday 8 March

The work of French photographer Dolorès Marat will be on display in the capital's Baxton Gallery until Sunday evening as part of the 10th edition of the PhotoBrussels Festival.

The photographer is known for embracing the blur of movement and for capturing images at blue hour, the time just before sunrise or just after sunset.

The Brussels gallery invites visitors to discover the captivating work of the Avignon native through a free exhibition featuring around 40 prints.

The exhibition will be accompanied by screenings of reports on Marat, including the documentary film 'La Vague' by Armelle Sèvre, which explores the work and world of the photographer.

Find more information here.

Related News