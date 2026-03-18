Major clean-up operation launched at Maelbeek metro station

Maelbeek metro station in Brussels' EU quarter. Credit: Brussels Mobility

The City of Brussels has launched a major clean-up operation around Maelbeek metro station, aiming to tackle persistent graffiti and honour the site’s symbolic significance ahead of the ten-year anniversary of the 2016 terrorist attacks.

In October, local residents raised concerns about rising pollution at a neighbourhood cleanliness committee meeting. When no action was taken by the regional authorities, councillor for cleanliness, Anas Ben Abdelmoumen (PS), decided to intervene with city services.

Targeted efforts began in early December. A newly acquired steam cleaner was used to remove graffiti and stickers. The machine employs a mixture of 90% steam and 10% water heated to 150 degrees, creating a thermal shock that dislodges dirt without harming surfaces. Ben Abdelmoumen stated that this technology improves both efficiency and sustainability.

Maelbeek, a site of remembrance and mourning, "deserves ongoing care and cleanliness", stressed Ben Abdelmoumen. He called on all relevant authorities to contribute to keeping the area tidy.

Additionally, a neighbourhood clean-up is scheduled for Thursday, 19 March, in collaboration with the local committee “Autour de Marguerite”. Residents are invited to join the effort, starting at 3 p.m. at the station entrance on Chaussée d'Etterbeek .

Related News