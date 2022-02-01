Annual STIB pass price lowered to just €12 for all 18- to 24-year-olds

Credit: STIB/MIVB

From Tuesday, any Brussels resident aged 18 to 24 can buy an annual pass from Brussels public transport network, STIB, to travel by tram, bus and metro for just €12 – a huge reduction from the previous price of €499.

In July last year, the company already reduced the price of the annual pass for students in this age group, adding that from 1 February, this would be extended to all 18- to 24-year-olds to make public transport more accessible to young people.

“STIB can get you anywhere in Brussels. In order to further convince young people to take public transport in the city, we are offering them a sharply reduced fare,” Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt, told The Brussels Times.

“That way, from a young age, they get a taste of the freedom and convenience that a STIB pass offers them.”

Additionally, a family with two children who already have either the school season ticket or a STIB 18-24 Brussels season ticket can get the third one for free.

“The subscription always remains valid for one year from the date of purchase, so it does not expire immediately when you turn 25,” STIB’s spokesperson Guy Sablon told The Brussels Times.

How to get the pass

People who already have a personal MOBIB card linked to a Brussels address can get the season ticket via online purchase, at the GO vending machines, or in a STIB sales outlet. To connect the card to your address, log in to your account with an e-ID card reader or update this at a STIB station.

If you don’t yet have a MOBIB card, it is possible to create an account online with an e-ID card reader and to order a card and load the new season ticket for €12 directly onto it. This can also be done at a ticket office at one of the STIB stations.