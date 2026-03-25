Visit.brussels staff launch petition against budget cuts

Iris festival, one of many major events organised each year by visit.brussels. Credit: visit.brussels

Staff at visit.brussels have launched an online petition to protest planned budget cuts by the Brussels Regional Government.

The petition claims the government intends to reduce the agency’s funding by €5.7 million in 2026. By 2029, subsidies could drop from €22 million to €8 million.

According to staff, these cuts would result in the loss of at least 90 jobs out of the 160 currently in place at the agency.

Vincent Tutino, general coordinator and staff representative, expressed concern over the cuts' impact, stating that events such as Bright Brussels and the Comic Strip Festival could be at risk.

Visit.brussels organises around 150 activities annually, including major public events such as Pride and the Iris Festival. It also supports a tourism sector that generates €4.5 billion per year.

In response to the planned cuts, the agency has called for a gathering on Friday at noon on Sint-Jansplein, near the Brussels Parliament, ahead of the regional budget vote.