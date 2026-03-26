Person in critical condition after being shot near central Brussels square

The incident took place near to Place Anneessens. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A person is in critical condition after being shot on Wednesday night near Anneessens Square in Brussels, police from the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles zone confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 22:11 on Rue du Vautour, close to Anneessens Square. Police responded swiftly to reports of gunfire and discovered the injured individual, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Bullet impacts were found at the scene, and authorities established a judicial exclusion perimeter to secure the area and carry out investigations.

Initial findings suggest the suspects fled on electric scooters before police arrived.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office has been informed and launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the shooting.

In a separate incident, another person was shot the previous night in the same Anneessens neighbourhood. That victim was hospitalised but their injuries were not life-threatening.