Brussels for kids: What to do with your family this weekend – 11 to 12 April

Credit: Canva

For many neurodivergent adults and children, bright lights and noise make going out a problem, but several museums in Brussels are tackling this with low-stimulus days, like the TrainWorld event below.

It's not the only venue showing greater inclusivity. Technopolis, the science centre in Mechelen, runs low-stimulus days twice a year, and the BELvue museum in Brussels promises calm visits on Wednesday mornings.

Kids raised in Brussels may think it’s no big deal to speak a couple of languages at home and another at school. But multilingualism doesn’t happen by accident, and parents may want to make sure their children regularly hear and practice multiple languages. One way to do that is at the many bookshops that often offer readings for children, such as those coming up this week.

Accessible to all

TrainWorld low-stimulus family day, Schaerbeek – Sunday, 10:00 to 17:00

A very welcome initiative from Schaerbeek’s magnificent train museum, TrainWorld: an entire day of low-stimulus and calming activities aimed at families. There is a Playmobil workshop in Dutch to solve a group challenge, family yoga sessions, storytelling in French, Dutch and sign language, and a multi-sensory route for people with mental disabilities.

There will also be low-stimulus guided tours in French and Dutch. The museum runs stimulus-free mornings for the first Friday of the month with no sound or moving lights. You can also just tour the immense museum and its many trains as normal, along with a Playmobil treasure hunt for kids to find figures hidden in the locomotives and carriages. That’s running until 10 May and a small prize is offered to a child every week.

Find more information here.

Le Monde d’Ayden in Uccle, Wavre and Nivelles – every day, 09:00 to 18:00

Billing itself as a play centre open to all, whether a disability is visible or invisible, Le Monde d’Ayden was founded in Uccle by mother-of-four Lou in 2020 for her son Ayden. The enormous success of the play centres as a safe and fun place for little children has seen it spread to two other locations in Wavre and Nivelles.

There are special calm sessions for up to 12 years of age, exploration sessions for up to three years and a more lively session for 2.5 years and above. Book ahead, there are usually four time slots a day, and you can see how busy it is likely to be.

Find more information here.

Multilingual and independent book readings

Bimbi Books in Ixelles – Saturday, 16:00

Bimbi Books in Ixelles carries books in Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, Dutch, German and English and has regular events, like this Saturday when Belgian francophone author and illustrator Aurélie Wilmet reads and signs her book Ransom & Aki.

Find more information here.

Waterstones, Boulevard Adolphe Max – Wednesday, 16:00

Waterstones, the English bookshop in the city centre, will have a reading by Doris from Knitting School for Monsters, and a wool and paper craft activity.

Find more information here.

Ad Alta Voce at the Italian Cultural Institute in Ixelles – Saturday, 10:30-11.30

Little Italian speakers aged between three and seven can go to a once-a-month reading this week at the Italian cultural centre in Ixelles, one of several Italian activities for children.

There are also monthly readings at the Piola Piccola bookshop in Saint-Gilles and a regular reading and craft event in Leuven.

Find more information here and here.

Brin d'Acier, Schaerbeek – Saturday, 11:00-12:00

In a time when we’re told reading and small businesses are under threat, Schaerbeek tries to buck the trend with two independent bookshops, Brin d’Acier and SchaerBook. The first of these will have francophone children’s illustrator Giulia Gallino sign her book Sous mon toit for children aged four and over on Saturday. SchaerBook also runs monthly readings for children in French.

Find more information here.

Get moving

Maya Days at Floralia, Groot-Bijgaarden – Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 to 18:00

Maya the Bee, a cartoon character that’s more than 100 years old, will be buzzing around the tulip plantings at Floralia in Groot-Bijgaarden, which should be in full bloom now that the cold spells have passed.

The special Maya the Bee days on 8 April and 11-12 April – and repeated on 15 April and 18-19 April – have a small parade at 13:30 and 14:30 in front of the castle. There’s also an audio story for children (which is available every other day as well) and a meet-and-greet with the cartoon characters.

Find more information here.

Family flamenco concert

Rojo: el color del flamenco at La Maison qui Chante in Ixelles – Sunday, 16:00

Stamp your feet and flutter your fan at this flamenco show aimed at children from six years of age and up.

The story tells of Lucia who comes across flamenco shoes that whirl her off to several Andalusian cities, where she picks up red objects and new rhythms. The show will be narrated in French and Dutch.

Find more information here.