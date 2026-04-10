What to do in Brussels this weekend: 10 - 12 April

Credit: The Brussels Times

Brussels may be caught in the lull between the Catholic and Orthodox Easter holidays, but there's still plenty to explore.

Get outside and catch Belgium's finest tulip display, discover local artists, or enjoy one of the capital's favourite film festivals. Find all our favourite activities happening in Brussels below!

Out and about

Floralia Brussels, Groot-Bijgaarden, from 3 April to 3 May

The much-anticipated Floralia Brussels is back, marking the arrival of spring in Belgium and turning the grounds of the Groot-Bijgaarden castle into a veritable floral paradise for an entire month. Located just outside Brussels, the flower exhibition boasts an impressive collection of one million vibrant tulips, as well as varieties of daffodils and hyacinths spread across the castle's 14-hectare park – rivalling the likes of renowned Dutch flower festivals such as Keukenhof.

Find more information here.

Parcours d'artistes de Saint-Gilles, various locations in Saint-Gilles, from

Parcours d'Artistes is a unique opportunity to meet art professionals and enthusiasts in a fun and intimate setting. Since its creation in 1988, the biennial event has provided an opportunity to meet artists in their studios all over Saint-Gilles, to better understand their approach and discover local talents.

This year's theme is 'AI – Artistic Intelligence', bringing people together to explore the links between human creativity and technology. On Friday 10 April, there will be a festive launch party from 18:00 at the Maison du Peuple in Saint-Gilles.

Find more information here.

Art, music and culture

Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, from 3 to 18 April

The Belgian capital is hosting the 44th edition of the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) until 18 April. For almost two weeks, visitors can enjoy film screenings, workshops and events, all with a fantastical and thrilling twist.

In addition to film screenings of various genres, including fantasy, horror, science fiction, thrillers and dark comedies, the programme also includes masterclasses, live debates, make-up competitions, art exhibitions, and the traditional vampire ball.

Find more information here.

'Flagey: parcel boat and sound factory' guided tour, Flagey Culture Centre, 11 April

Architecture and heritage aficionados are in for a treat this month, as Korei is organising an array of English-language guided tours around some of Brussels' most iconic venues.

This Saturday, Flagey's lively cultural centre will be in the spotlight. Constructed between 1935 and 1938 as a progressive "sound factory" for the National Institute for Radio Broadcasting, the fascinating tour will give visitors a peek inside the original recording studios, the technical rooms, and the impressive machine room, as well as the building's history.

Find more information here.

Mid-week fun

'Trash Day'/'Homunculus' double bill, Warehouse Studio Theatre, from 14 to 25 April

Founded in 1909, the English Comedy Club is a cornerstone of the capital's vibrant anglophone amateur theatre scene. This month, it is staging an exciting double bill of new one-act comedies by two writers under 30: 'Trash Day' and 'Homunculus'.

'Trash Day' is a dark comedy of errors set on an ill-lit Brussels street, written and directed by Aravind Dhakshinamoorthy, while 'Homunculus' is a farcical horror-romcom written in modern verse by New York playwright Santiago Mallan, taking place entirely inside an artist's loft on a stormy day. With rapid-fire dialogue, whiplash plot twists and colourful sets, it promises to be an entertaining evening.

Find more information here.