Brussels' reduced mobility service to continue without STIB

The reduced mobility service taxibus. Credit: Belga

Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) confirmed on Tuesday that the taxibus service for persons with reduced mobility (PMR) will continue in Brussels, but without public transport operator STIB.

From now on, the service will rely solely on taxis, not operated by STIB. She explained that this decision was driven by the high costs of replacing ageing minibus vehicles operated by the city’s transport company, STIB.

Speaking at the Mobility Commission of the Brussels Parliament, she said the current fleet has reached the end of its operational life.

Answering a question from Oliver Rittweger (PTB), Van den Brandt stated that a budget of €6,700,000 has been allocated for 2026 to ensure the service’s continuity and affordability.

In 2025, the Taxibus system completed 168,847 trips, with 83% handled by taxis and only 17% by STIB minibuses. Historically, these minibuses have accounted for just 15% of total trips, according to the minister.

Maintaining the current model would require an estimated investment of around €4.5 million just to replace the ageing minibuses, she added.

The cost per trip has also been a key factor in the decision. A taxi journey costs between €35 and €40, compared to €50 to €55 or even €74.30 when using STIB minibuses – marking a difference of at least 37.5%.

The STIB minibuses have accumulated over 300,000 kilometres of use, leading to frequent breakdowns. Repairs, while necessary to keep the service operational, have grown increasingly expensive over time.

"By delegating this service to taxis, the government has chosen to ensure its continuity while limiting the rise in operational costs," Van den Brandt said. "The alternative would have been to reduce the service given our financial constraints, which I find unacceptable."