What to do in Brussels this weekend: 17 - 19 April

Credit: The Brussels Times

Brussels is getting back to business as usual after the Flemish school system's Easter break, and there's plenty to enjoy in the city to make the most of the sunny spring days.

Whether you're an architecture aficionado, film buff or music lover, there's something for everyone. Find all our favourite activities below.

Art, music and culture

'I am here - je suis là - ik ben hier' exhibition, Espace Vanderborght, until Sunday 31 May

'I am here - je suis là - ik ben hier' invites the public to explore their relationship with the self-image, from the traditional self-portrait to today's digital selfies. Through a journey combining art, science and interactive installations, the exhibition examines, among other things, the social, psychological and political issues surrounding self-representation.

Designed by the Université libre de Bruxelles in partnership with the City of Brussels, this free, trilingual exhibition showcases Belgian collections and gives pride of place to Brussels-based artists, notably through a call for projects. An educational programme, participatory activities and a library area complete this immersive journey into the heart of self-representation.

Find more information here.

'En Zharmonie', Tour & Taxis, Saturday 18 April

Music lovers are in luck this weekend, as the Brussels choir Zinnechœur is hosting its annual concert 'En Zharmonie' in the stunning setting of the Maison de la Poste, located in the heart of Tour & Taxis.

The choir will perform their impressive new a cappella repertoire and will be collaborating with the Philharmonie Royale de Jette, conducted by Hoviv Hayrabedian. Doors open at 17:30 and the show will begin promptly at 18:00.

Find more information here.

Out and about

'Devalck House: from Art Nouveau heritage to award-winning restoration' guided tour, Devalck House, Saturday 19 April

Following on from last week's Flagey edition, Korei is continuing its array of English-language guided tours around some of Brussels' most iconic venues. This Saturday, Schaerbeek's stunning Devalck House will be in the spotlight.

Designed in 1900 by architect Gaspard Devalck as a gift for his mother, the Art Nouveau building showcases his characteristic attention to detail, complete with beautifully preserved stained glass windows by master glassmaker Raphaël Evaldre. Visitors can admire the architectural gem's intricate details up close and learn more about Brussels' rich history during this guided tour.

Find more information here.

Record Store Day, various locations across Belgium, Saturday 18 April

Record Store Day is back in Belgium this Saturday – "a celebration that strengthens connections between artists, stores and fans," the Belgian Recorded Music Association (BRMA) General Manager, Olivier Vandeputte, told The Brussels Times last year. Most stores in Brussels are once again sitting out this year, but the beloved Caroline Music on Boulevard Anspach will once again be participating.

Further afield, record stores across Belgium will be celebrating with in-store performances and exclusive releases of iconic albums on vinyl from Madonna, Tate McRae, Charli XCX, Bruno Mars, Chemical Brothers, CMAT, A-Ha, and many more. This year's Belgian ambassador is rapper Yong Yello. To mark the occasion, he'll be releasing an exclusive seven-inch single, available free of charge and exclusively to the first 1,000 Record Store Day customers at their local independent record store.

Find more information here.

Floralia Brussels, Groot-Bijgaarden, from 3 April to 3 May

Make sure you don't miss Floralia Brussels this month. The beloved flower display is the annual marker of the arrival of spring in Belgium and turns the grounds of the Groot-Bijgaarden castle into a veritable floral paradise for an entire month.

Located just outside Brussels, the flower exhibition boasts an impressive collection of one million vibrant tulips, as well as varieties of daffodils and hyacinths spread across the castle's 14-hectare park – rivalling the likes of renowned Dutch flower festivals such as Keukenhof.

Find more information here.

Mid-week fun

Scéal Eile film festival, various locations, from 21 to 26 April

This festival is committed to screening the best of Irish cinema in Belgium – and is certainly not one to be missed. The ninth edition of the festival will begin in Brussels on 22 April, after the first screening in Leuven, and once again promises a wide variety of films.

This year, highlights include 'Horseshoe', which opens the festival in Brussels, Northern Irish drama 'Housejackers', Irish-language heist 'Aontas' and Irish-language horror 'Fréwaka'. For the latter three Brussels screenings, all the filmmakers will be in attendance.

Find more information here.