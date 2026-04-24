Hot air balloon to come to Brussels city centre next week

A hot-air balloon flies over the Chambley-Bussieres air base in north-eastern France, during the first 'Enenvol' hot air balloon festival in Hageville, on July 28, 2025. Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP

Make-A-Wish Belgium will set up a hot air balloon on Place de la Bourse in Brussels on Wednesday 29 April, for World Wish Day, a global event dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children with serious illnesses.

The balloon will be inflated between 18:00 and 21:30, in collaboration with the Belgian Balloon Club. Passers-by will be invited to attach their own wishes to the basket. The event will be cancelled if there is heavy rain or strong wind, the organisation stated.

On the same day, the iconic Manneken Pis statue will be dressed in the colours of the charity from 09:00 to 18:00.

World Wish Day has been celebrated annually on 29 April since 1980, commemorating the first wish granted by the organisation to a boy named Christopher, who dreamt of becoming a police officer.

To date, over 650,000 wishes have been granted worldwide. In Belgium, Make-A-Wish fulfils nearly 300 wishes each year, though hundreds remain on their waiting list.

Related News