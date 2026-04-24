Brussels police seize cash, drugs and medicines

The logo of police zone Brussels West. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Police in Brussels West seized drugs, cash, and pharmaceuticals during multiple interventions from 17 to 19 April, arresting nine people and sealing off a café.

A total of €25,312 in cash was confiscated, along with 2,578 pills, including Amisulpride, Kemadrin, Trazodone, and XTC.

The authorities also found 147.34 grammes of cannabis, 1,692.05 grammes of cocaine, 195 grammes of amphetamines, 177.44 grammes of marijuana, 54.02 grammes of hashish, four bottles of nitrous oxide, and four packs of balloons.

Other items seized included nine mobile phones, five precision scales, two firearms, and an electric scooter.

Commissioner Johan Berckmans said that four of the nine individuals detained were placed under arrest warrants. Two were summoned under a fast-track procedure requiring them to appear before the criminal court in the coming months, he added.

One of the suspects was a minor, who was presented to a juvenile judge and subjected to specific conditions.

The café's owner was questioned after the premises were sealed as part of the investigation.

The police spokesperson attributed the success of the operation to targeted action grounded in thorough local knowledge, proactive and reactive policing, and focused hotspot interventions against drug-related nuisances.