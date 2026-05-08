Brussels to join municipalities against drug trafficking

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close. © BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

The Mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, announced on Friday that the city will join a European network of mayors fighting against drug trafficking.

The initiative was launched by French anti-drug activist Amine Kessaci, who is also deputy mayor of Marseille.

In an interview earlier on Friday, Kessaci urged Brussels residents to “not lose hope” in confronting the influence of drug-trafficking networks.

He revealed plans for a meeting with Close as part of efforts to establish the European association of mayors, expressing optimism about gaining his support.

Later that day, the Mayor’s office confirmed that Brussels would indeed join the initiative.

“The City of Brussels is proud to partner with this network of European cities,” Close said via his spokesperson.

“Through cooperation, sharing experiences, and coordinated action, we aim to combat drug trafficking more effectively and build sustainable solutions for our youth and communities,” he added.