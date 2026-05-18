Etterbeek residents urge their municipality to oppose home visits by police

Etterbeek Town Hall, Belgium. March 2021. © Wikimedia Commons

A group of Etterbeek residents gathered on Monday evening to urge their local councillors to adopt a motion opposing a federal bill allowing home visits by police.

The group submitted a petition signed by 99 citizens to their local representatives during a meeting of the municipal council.

The signatories urged Etterbeek to join 13 other Brussels municipalities in rejecting provisions from a draft federal law and a European regulation permitting such visits.

The proposed law would allow police to enter private homes without criminal proceedings, solely to detain individuals without residency permits.

Locals argue that this breaches the rule of law and contradicts a 'Hospitable Municipality' motion adopted unanimously in 2018 by Etterbeek's local council.

“There is a disproportion between an administrative measure, such as deporting undocumented residents, and the fundamental right to privacy and the sanctity of one’s home,” said Thierry Vuylsteke, a member of the Wemeet organisation, and spokesperson for the petitioners.

The safeguards within the draft law, such as requiring a judge’s mandate for entry, are deemed insufficient by the petitioners, who fear potential abuses.

“We believe the government must heed the concerns raised by municipalities, associations and professional bodies opposing this measure," Vuylsteke explained. "This bill threatens community spirit, hospitality, and solidarity.”