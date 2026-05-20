Stepping into summer: Up to 30°C in Brussels next week

Children playing in Brussels during a heatwave. Credit: Belga

As summer edges closer, Brussels residents may be feeling despondent about the lack of sunshine and warm temperatures. Thankfully, better weather is now on the horizon.

As in previous days, Wednesday will be overcast with occasional showers. Maximum temperatures will range from 14°C in the Ardennes highlands to 19°C in the centre of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI). The wind will be moderate, and fairly strong on the coast, gradually veering west to south-west.

Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunny spells, and temperatures of 22-23°C in central Belgium. Temperatures will rise to 26-27°C in the centre on Friday, promising dry, sunny and summery weather heading into the weekend.

The weekend will also be dry in Brussels, with sunshine expected across both days and possibly some inland, cumulus clouds and thundery showers in the Ardennes, the RMI noted.

Temperatures will continue to climb at the start of next week, with highs of 27°C on Monday and 29°C on Tuesday, even reaching 30°C in some places, and plenty of sunshine.

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