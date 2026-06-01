Open-air cinema and DJ sets: What's coming up in Brussels this summer?

Credit: Vaux Hall / Belga

Summer is on the horizon, and while much of Brussels seems to shut down during August as people head on holiday and the EU institutions take a break, there are still plenty of activities and events to enjoy in the city for people of all ages.

From the world-renowned flower carpet to cinema under a starry sky, The Brussels Times has you covered. Here are some of the unmissable events coming up in Brussels this summer.

Vaux Hall Summer, Brussels Park, from 17 June to 19 July

Summer in Brussels has become synonymous with weekends spent at Brussels Park's hidden gem, Vaux Hall. This peaceful haven nestled in the region's oldest park provides the perfect way to relax during the slow summer months, with its many lounging chairs and diverse cultural programme.

From salsa and yoga sessions to open-air film screenings and DJ sets, the diverse nature of the annual event ensures there is something for everyone. Alternative pop artist Tioklu and electronic artist Duid will be the first to take to the stage, and the Various Voices festival will also bring together 120 LGBTQ+ choirs and 4,000 singers from 19 countries.

The unique space is also home to one of Brussels' most iconic guinguettes, Julien, known for its upbeat atmosphere in the summer months. It opens in the evening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and welcomes people all day until 18:00 on Sunday.

Find more information here.

'Bruxelles fait son cinéma', various locations, from 26 June to 18 July

Brussels' beloved open-air film festival is once again travelling to each of the region's 19 municipalities every day for two weeks this summer, offering free, outdoor screenings for tourists and locals alike. People can arrive from 21:00, and the films will begin at nightfall (around 22:00).

The festival encourages people to move away from their TV screens at home and into the public space to meet new people of different origins, ages and backgrounds, and explore lesser-known areas of the city.

The films on the programme aim to introduce a wider audience to quality cinema and screen films that were only given a limited release in cinemas over the past year. Highlights this year include 'El maestro que prometió el mar', 'La voix de Hind Rajab', 'Calle Málaga' and 'Les Baronnes'.

If the weather doesn't hold up – as is often the case in Brussels – the team rarely cancels. "If the weather is bad, we find a solution. But if we have to move indoors, it's still worth going because there's a friendly atmosphere, with all kinds of people coming together to watch a film," organisers told The Brussels Times.

Find more information here.

Ommegang, Grand Place, 1 and 3 July

The UNESCO-recognised Ommegang celebrations return to Brussels this July. The event brings the Belgian capital's Middle Ages splendour back to life, and harks back to a time when the city was among the wealthiest in the world.

The historic Ommegang show, which honours the coming of Charles V to Brussels in 1549, will be held on Wednesday 1 and Friday 3 July, on Grand Place, starting at 20:45. It will feature 1,400 actors, folk and historic groups, jousting, puppet theatre, giants, flags, and even a crossbow competition.

The traditional Renaissance Village will also return to Sablon, with knights' tournaments, a depiction of the civil and military life of a 15th-century mercenary group, a Renaissance market, and much more.

Aside from the main show in the Grand Place, where ticket prices start at €59, all other events are free.

Find more information here.

Brussels Flower Carpet, Grand Place, from 13 to 16 August

The world-famous flower carpet is making a return to Brussels' Grand Place this August, which will see over 100 volunteers decorating the square's cobblestones with flowers in all shapes and colours to create a giant floral artwork.

The biennial event attracts hundreds of thousands of people who pass through the square. Visitors can also buy tickets to admire the carpet from the City Hall balcony, and the building's tower is also open to the public for the occasion to offer even more impressive views of the artwork.

The 2026 flower carpet will celebrate 160 years of diplomatic and friendly relations between Belgium and Japan and recreate the iconic Japanese artwork 'The Great Wave of Kanagawa' by artist Hokusai using 500,000 dahlias, covering an area of nearly 1,300 square metres.

For the first time, a second flower carpet will also be displayed at Bourse, themed around hops as a symbol of Belgium's brewing heritage.

Find more information here.

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