Unions denounce planned reform of Brussels fire service

The joint trade union front has slammed planned reforms to the Brussels Fire and Emergency Medical Service, warning that they could weaken operational capacity and compromise public safety in the capital region.

Under the proposed reorganisation, the number of firefighters would be reduced from 173 full-time equivalents to 153, according to union representatives.

Furthermore, a ladder truck and a fire engine would be removed from Anderlecht, while several stations and teams would be restructured.

Union officials argue that these changes fail to address the current staffing shortage, and they describe the reform as a “further dismantling of public services.”

They fear that the reduced staff and vehicles will lead to longer response times, greater vulnerability during peak periods, and limited capacity to handle multiple major emergencies simultaneously.

The unions also warn of increasing physical and mental strain on fire crews as a result of the proposed cuts.

“You don’t fix a staffing shortage by downgrading emergency services but by investing in recruitment and timely replacements,” they stated, noting their ongoing campaigns for better funding, lower workloads, and additional hires.

“A structural rollback of emergency services is unacceptable for a European capital with a population exceeding one million,” the unions added.

They stressed further that social rights such as leave and end-of-career arrangements should not be used as reasons to reduce service levels.

Responding to the criticism, Brussels Fire Service spokesperson Walter Derieuw emphasised that no final decision has been made regarding the reorganisation, as multiple options are still under consideration.

He explained that the review is being conducted in light of current legal, social, and budgetary challenges faced by the organisation.

Derieuw assured that discussions with union representatives would take place, reiterating the fire brigade’s commitment to a “constructive dialogue with social partners” and expressing hope for a calm negotiation process.

Further updates will be provided once concrete decisions are made, he said.