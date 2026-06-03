World's Tech and AI giants are coming to Brussels

Several European flags seen at the Berlaymont building, the building of the European Commission Brussels, Friday 17 April 2026. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

An AI event called "Off the Radar" will bring together developers, chief technology officers and engineers in Brussels in late June.

A day of conferences and networking will be held on 23 June, organisers announced on Wednesday. Several big players in the sector will be represented, including OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, Anthropic and Google, with the aim of putting the Belgian capital firmly on the AI map.

The event will be invitation-only in order to encourage high-quality networking and discussions, explained Tanguy Goretti, Chief Technology Officer at Hexa, on behalf of the organisers.

Hexa is a Franco-Belgian platform behind more than 50 companies, including several unicorns, firms valued at more than €1 billion, and is also behind the late-June event.

Off the Radar will take place at Mix and will be opened by Laurent Hublet, Brussels' Minister for the Economy.

The line-up is expected to include laboratories and companies that are "shaping the sector", including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Nvidia, AWS, Stripe, Vercel, Cloudflare, ElevenLabs and Fundamental.

They will be joined by several Belgian founders and CTOs, including those from unicorns Aikido Security and Collibra, as well as start-ups such as Vertical Compute and Penbox. Additional names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

According to the organisers, the guest list is no coincidence.

"Belgium has a remarkable technology ecosystem that sometimes tends to underestimate itself. The aim of this event is to connect it with the laboratories shaping the future of AI. We want these companies to see that innovation is happening here and that Belgium is a country worth investing in," they said.

Local platforms and programmes, including hub.brussels, BeCentral, WAT.bxl, Wintercircus, Scaleup Flanders and the Startup Awards are helping to promote the initiative.

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