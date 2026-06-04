Thunderstorms and strong winds to sweep across Belgium on Thursday

Belgium is set for an unsettled Thursday, with showers, thunderstorms and strong winds expected to develop across much of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).
While a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the morning, the most intense weather is forecast for the afternoon, when heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to form.
Conditions are likely to improve gradually from the west later in the day, with drier weather moving in.
Temperatures will reach between 14°C in the Ardennes and 19°C in the rest of the country. Coastal areas will remain slightly cooler, with highs of 17°C to 18°C.
South-westerly winds will strengthen throughout the afternoon, becoming fairly strong in western regions and strong along the coast. Gusts could reach 60 to 70 km/h, with locally higher speeds possible during thunderstorms.
Stormy conditions may continue into the evening, particularly across the south-eastern half of Belgium. Elsewhere, skies are expected to clear gradually, allowing for longer sunny spells.
Overnight, most areas will become largely dry under a mix of clear spells and cloud cover. Temperatures will fall to between 9°C and 12°C in the south-east, and between 12°C and 14°C in the north-west.