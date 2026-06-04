Missing Brussels man vanished from Ixelles street in early hours and may appear confused

Credit : Police Fédérale.

Police are appealing for help to find 30-year-old Adberrahman Berrichi, who has been missing since the early hours of Sunday morning.

Adberrahman was last seen at around 02:40 on 31 May in Rue Cans, Ixelles. He has not been heard from since.

He is described as being around 1.70m tall, of slim build, with short black hair. He speaks French, Dutch and Arabic.

Adberrahman is usually seen wearing sportswear and a cap, or traditional North African clothing.

Police have warned that he may appear confused.

Anyone who has seen Adberrahman or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information can submit a statement via the police's online witness appeal form or call the free number 0800/30.300.

Those calling from abroad can contact investigators on +32 2 554 44 88.