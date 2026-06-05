What to do in Brussels this weekend: 5 - 7 June

Credit: The Brussels Times

Brussels is coming alive for the summer with an exciting line-up of weekend activities. From a one-of-a-kind art fair taking over a hotel to an immersive electronic show fresh off its Coachella debut, there is no shortage of ways to spend the first full weekend of June. Find all our favourite activities below!

Art and music

The Rooms, Mix Brussels, until Sunday 7 June

Step inside an art fair unlike any other. More than 30 international art galleries will transform hotel rooms into immersive exhibition spaces for the latest edition of The Rooms.

Alongside the exhibitions, guests can enjoy food, music and DJ sets throughout the weekend. Best of all, the event is free and open to everyone.

Find more information here.

ÆDEN by Anyma, Parc du Cinquantenaire, Saturday 6 June

Electronic music fans can head to Parc du Cinquantenaire for Anyma's highly anticipated ÆDEN performance.

Known for combining cinematic visuals with large-scale techno productions, the artist premiered the show during his headline set at this year's Coachella before bringing it to Brussels. Expect an immersive audiovisual experience at one of the biggest outdoor music events of the season.

Find more information here.

Jazz Etterbeek, Place Van Meyel, Saturday 6 June

Place Van Meyel will be transformed into an open-air jazz club as local cultural organisations and the municipality of Etterbeek join forces to showcase both emerging and established musicians, including Nite Kite, Lichen, Jaqâmaz, Jeroen Van Herzeele and Stéphane Galland.

The free event promises an afternoon of live music in a relaxed setting, making it the perfect stop for jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike.

Find more information here.

Brussels Young Philharmonic & ReMuA Young Orchestra, Flagey, Saturday 6 June

Hear iconic film scores performed live at Flagey as this concert celebrates some of cinema's most memorable music.

Audiences can expect works by Joe Hisaishi, John Powell and John Williams, including scores from 'How to Train Your Dragon', 'Harry Potter' and 'Superman'. Film enthusiasts are encouraged to come dressed in costumes inspired by the featured films.

Find more information here.

Out and about

Art Nouveau guided tour, Avenue Louise, Sunday 7 June

Brussels is one of the world's Art Nouveau capitals, and the Louise district is where much of that story began. This guided tour explores the neighbourhood where visionary architects challenged conventional designs at the end of the 19th century.

As visitors stroll along Avenue Louise and the surrounding streets, they'll encounter some of the city's most celebrated façades while learning how the movement shaped architecture around the globe.

Find more information here.

Garden Tales, various locations in Brussels, Sunday 7 June

Discover a different side of Brussels with Garden Tales, a free event exploring the city's hidden gardens and green spaces.

Expect guided visits, walks and opportunities to discover corners of Brussels that are rarely open to the public, where nature and art come together. Registration is required for most activities.

Find more information here .

Hangar Table, Parc du Cinquantenaire, Saturday 6 June

One of Brussels' most unique dining experiences returns this weekend as Hangar Table takes over Parc du Cinquantenaire. For this edition, Michelin-starred restaurant Barge will serve lunch beneath the park's iconic arch, offering guests a rare opportunity to enjoy fine dining in one of the city's most recognisable landmarks.

The communal table concept brings together food, atmosphere and conversation in a spectacular outdoor setting. With limited seats available, reservations are recommended.